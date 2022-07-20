Man City vs America Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

Manchester City takes on Club America on international friendly action on Wednesday, July 20, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In the US, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 and TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Manchester City vs Club America online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, while TUDN is only in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Manchester City vs Club America live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Manchester City vs Club America live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Manchester City vs Club America live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Manchester City vs Club America live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Manchester City vs Club America Preview

Club America looks to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Chelsea when facing Manchester City on Wednesday in Houston. Manchester City is just getting started with exhibition play.

“It is to restart the engine in our work. We still have absences here and players who could not travel,” Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said via ManCity.com’s Rob Pollard. “Step by step, we will feel better. We are a little away from our best.”

Erling Haaland ✅

Julian Alvarez ✅

Kalvin Phillips ✅ The new signings are integrated in open training ahead of the first pre-season friendly against Club America 🤩 pic.twitter.com/a4VMbTdGuD — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 20, 2022

Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions has new talent on board with Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez. Phillips, an English soccer star came over from Leeds United. Haaland, a Norwegian soccer star, came over from German soccer club Borussia Dortmund.

“You can never say how it will work out, he has to adapt to live in a new country. But he is quite familiar with English football,” Alf-Ingve Berntsen, Haaland’s youth soccer coach said via the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, “and I don’t see that he won’t succeed because he scores nearly a goal every match at all teams — Norway, Salzburg, Dortmund, in the Champions League, in Bundesliga, in the national team. It is not just against the ‘poorer teams’ either — he scored two against PSG.”

As for Alvarez, the Argentinian soccer star, signed with Manchester City in January but remained on loan with River Plate, where he played from 2018 to now. His loan to River Plate ended in early July when the team’s season ended.

Club America is part of the top-tier Mexican professional league Liga MX and has a highly-successful history with 13 league titles. Club America has a 1-1-1 record in league play for this season thus far, which included a 1-0 win over Toluca on July 13.