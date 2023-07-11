MLB All Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Midsummer Classic is back, with the 2023 MLB All-Star Game set for Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game without cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

MLB All-Star Game 2023 Preview

The AL has won the last nine All-Star matchups against the NL, and the American League leads the all-time series, 47-43-2. Last year, the American League left with a 3-2 victory and will be looking for 10 in a row here.

The game no longer determines which side gets home field advantage in the World Series, so it’s a genuine exhibition. Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros will coach the American League, while the National League will be led by Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“You can always learn from anyone, especially being surrounded by masterminds of baseball who’ve been doing this for a long time,” Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López told the New York Times about playing in the Midsummer Classic. “I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can.”

Pitchers George Kirby and Luis Castillo, along with outfielder Julio Rodríguez, will represent the hometown Mariners in the game and all three are looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd. “This is awesome. To be able to represent Seattle here and see all the fans come out and support … it’s pretty awesome,” Kirby said. “I’m really excited … I’m excited to meet all these guys just pick their brains and kind of learn from them.”

Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge were both voted in by fans, but will miss the game due to injury. Stars to watch in the game include the versatile Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (AL) and outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. (NL, Braves) and Mookie Betts (NL, Dodgers).

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both the American and National League:

American League:

Gerrit Cole, Yankees, SP (9-2, 2.85 ERA in 19 starts)

Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B

Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH

Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF

Corey Seager, Rangers, SS

Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B

Adolis García, Rangers, RF

Austin Hays, Orioles, CF

Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B

Jonah Heim, Rangers, C

National League: