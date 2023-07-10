Home Run Derby 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Major League Baseball’s top sluggers will be competing in the 2023 Home Run Derby, which takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 10.

The derby (8 p.m. ET star time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023 Preview

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals won the Derby last year, but Soto isn’t competing this year, so there will be a new champion crowned.

Players competing in the Home Run Derby this year include: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Adolis García of the Texas Rangers.

Betts has 26 homers on the season, which, tied with Robert, leads this group. Betts will face off against Guerro Jr., who has 13 homers on the season. It will be his first-ever Home Run Derby and Betts says he’s looking forward to it, noting he had a little encouragement when it came to entering the competition. “You know, the wife. She said, ‘You got to do it,'” Betts said, via MLB.com. “The last thing I haven’t done, so I’m going to do it. Have fun with it, and we’ll see what happens. … I’m 5-foot-9, 170 pounds,” Betts added. “I don’t think that many guys my size win the Home Run Derby. When I told my mom, she wasn’t too thrilled. She told me, ‘I didn’t raise you to come in last, so the goal now is to not come in last.’ … I don’t think she’s a huge fan of seeing her son lose.”

One storyline to watch will be whether Rodríguez, an underdog, can pull off an upset in front of the hometown crowd. “It would mean a lot for sure,” Rodriguez said about winning the Derby in front of Mariners fans. “It’s a beautiful competition. Being able to come out victorious would be a beautiful thing. It was a beautiful experience participating in the Home Run Derby. I want to relive it in Seattle.”

Here’s a look at the matchups scheduled for this year’s Derby:

1 Luis Robert vs. 8 Adley Rutschman

4 Adolis Garcia vs. 5 Randy Arozarena

3 Mookie Betts vs. 6 Vladimir Guerrero

2 Pete Alonso vs. 7 Julio Rodriguez

And a look at the odds on who has the best chance to win this year, via CBS Sports: