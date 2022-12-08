How to Watch Nebraska vs Oregon Volleyball Online

Nebraska takes on Oregon in the NCAA volleyball tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday, December 8, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The game (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Oregon vs Nebraska Volleyball Preview

Third seed Oregon (25-5) and No. 2 seed Nebraska (26-5) meet for a regional semifinal match at the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday in Louisville.

Nebraska leads the all-time series against the Ducks 6-2. The Huskers haven’t lost to Ducks since a 3-1 defeat in 2017 during a neutral site match in Gainesville, Florida. This Ducks squad has a 15-match winning streak, which the Huskers will need to end to advance.

“We’ve been really consistent all year and I think we’ve played at a high level all year,” Oregon coach Matt Ulmer said via The Register-Guard. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have dips or have bad sets but I think for the most part this group is just very focused.”

Oregon advanced to the regional semifinal with 3-1 win over Arkansas in Eugene, Oregon, on December 3. Brooke Nuneviller had a big match for the Ducks with 19 kills, and Mimi Colyer posted 15 kills.

“Everybody was just doing their job very well,” Nuneviller said via The Register-Guard. “We were all just really, really steady. The nerves were out by then and we found our rhythm.”

The Ducks have a solid hitting squad with a percentage of .300 or better for 18 matches this year. Oregon’s one came against Loyola Marymount in the first round with a .351 hitting percentage, the fifth-best mark ever in the tournament according to Oregon athletics.

“This team is just really going for it,” Oregon’s Gloria Mutiri said via The Register-Guard. “I think since we started in preseason to now, we’re so focused and we have a board with all our goals and we’re crossing them off one by one. We’ve just been really disciplined and grinding the whole season and that’s made us confident in each other.”

For Nebraska to keep its national-best 10-year regional finals appearance streak alive, the Huskers will need to hold off the Ducks attack. The Huskers limited opponents to .123 for hitting, the best in the country, and the Huskers make 2.76 blocks per set.

Madi Kubik has been stellar for the Huskers this season with 330 kills and 42 blocks. Lexi Rodriguez gives the Huskers a solid libero amid her 24 service aces and 128 set assists. She also has 446 digs this season.

Bekka Allick has been a force in the middle for the Huskers with 185 kills and 99 blocks this year. She also has 49 digs.

Despite Nebraska’s talent and pedigree, the Huskers struggled with Kansas during the second round in a 3-1 match win on December 2. The Huskers won the fourth set 26-24 after dropping the third set 25-19.

“Kansas played really well,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said via the Lincoln Journal Star. “They made us dig really deep, and our fans did really deep. The crowd was electric tonight. It was a lot of fun to be in Devaney tonight and see some great volleyball and great competition by both teams. Both teams played their hearts out.”

The Nebraska-Oregon winner will face the Baylor-Louisville winner in the regional final.