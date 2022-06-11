How to Watch Stanford vs UConn Baseball Online for Free

The Stanford Cardinal will host the Connecticut Huskies in the Super Regional that will take place over at Sunken Diamond at Klein Field in Palo Alto. The winner of this Super Regional will earn a place in the College World Series.

Game 1 (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPNU, while Game 2 (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET) and Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Stanford vs UConn super regional online for free:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, while ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Stanford vs UConn live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Stanford vs UConn Baseball Preview

The Cardinal arrive into this series making their 13th super regional appearance overall, including its third in as many tournaments after advancing to the Starkville Super Regional in 2019 and the Lubbock Super Regional last year.

This will be the sixth time that they host a super regional, their first since 2003. In their history, Stanford are 15-12 overall in super regional play, and advanced to the College World Series by way of a super regional in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2021.

At home, the Cardinal are 10-2 and have reached the CWS every time they played at Sunken Diamond.

UConn are in the midst of a tremendous season. They won the College Park regional by beating the Terrapins 11-8 and advaned to the second Super Regional in the program’s history.

At 49-14, the Huskies set a program record with the most wins in a season.

UConn were led by Matt Donlan. who earned Most Outstanding Player in the Regional after hitting a grand slam in the first inning to cap a six-run opening frame.

Freshman pitcher Ian Cooke made his first NCAA Tournament appearance and pitched 4.2 solid frames giving up just two earned runs.

The other pitcher that consilidated his position within the team was ace Austin Peterson. In the game against Maryland, the Wabash Valley Community College transfer came out of the bullpen and earned his 11th victory of the season with 2.1 innings of work.