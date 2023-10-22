Steelers vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) on Sunday October 22.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Steelers vs Rams Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Steelers vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Rams live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Rams live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Steelers vs Rams Preview

The Steelers are coming off a bye week. Pittsburgh last played on October 8, when it handed the Baltimore Ravens a 17-10 loss. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went 18-32 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Wide receiver George Pickens had a standout game, catching six passes for 130 yards and a score.

Pittsburgh was down 10-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, but found a way to win. First, Pittsburgh’s special teams blocked a punt that led to a safety. Later, Chris Boswell hit two more field goals. A touchdown to Pickens followed by a failed two-point conversion sealed the deal. It was just the second win for the Steelers all season.

Pickett is ranked 30th in the NFL in completion percentage (59.7%). He could struggle against a Rams defensive front that includes future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

On the other side, the Rams are fresh from a 26-9 win over the Cardinals last weekend. L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford went 15-24 for 226 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target, Cooper Kupp, caught seven passes for 148 yards and a TD.

With Stafford healthy, the Rams are putting up 23.0 points per game. That’s ranked 12th in the NFL. L.A. is netting 258.8 passing yards per contest, which is ranked sixth. On defense, Donald and company forced two turnovers while sacking Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs twice.

The Rams lead the all-time series against the Steelers, 15-10-2. The Steelers have won the last four games, however. Pittsburgh enters the game as 3-point underdogs.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline/field reporter).

Steelers vs Rams: What They’re Saying

“I think it’s going to be incredibly important to be efficient on those early downs and not get into some of those situations where they can really pin their ears back and dictate the terms,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, adding: “That makes it really difficult against excellent players, great schemes. It’ll be good. That’s what you love.”

“We realize we’ve absorbed some negativity based on performance. We’re man enough to absorb that negativity and stay singularly focused on what’s required to change it, and that is work. We’re not interested in assigning blame or making excuses,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said.