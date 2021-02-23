How to Watch Superman & Lois Online Without Cable

The latest re-imagining of the Superman universe is Superman & Lois, premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Superman & Lois online for free:

‘Superman & Lois’ Preview

Superman & Lois | Official TrailerTheir family is anything but ordinary. The 2-hour premiere event airs Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. #SupermanAndLois See more here: cwtv.com/shows/superman-and-lois #DC #DCComics 2021-02-07T17:00:18Z

This new drama stars Elizabeth Tulloch as journalist Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, aka Superman, but this is not your typical superhero show.

The CW description teases that “after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as the Kents’ sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively, teenage boys whom the Kents worry have inherited their father’s superpowers. The description continues:

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

The premiere episode is called “Pilot” and its description teases that “Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) enter their lives.”

Episode two is called “Heritage” and its description promises, “While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark make an important decision concerning one of their sons; tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge; Lana Lang Cushing invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.”

And episode three is called “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower” and its description reads, “Clark shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan during a family breakfast; Lois and Chrissy dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge.”

Superman & Lois airs its two-hour premiere February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent new episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.