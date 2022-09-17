How to Watch Tennessee vs Akron Football

Tennessee faces Akron in non-conference action on Saturday, September 17.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Akron vs Tennessee:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Akron vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Akron vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Akron vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Akron vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Akron vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Akron vs Tennessee Preview

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) look to avoid a letdown when facing the Akron Zips (1-1) on Saturday.

“The 1972 Dolphins and the 1985 Bears were busy this week, so from a scheduling standpoint, we couldn’t figure it out so I guess we’re going with Tennessee,” Akron head coach Joe Moorhead quipped via 247 Sports. “They’re going to be riding high.”

Tennessee upset Pittsburgh 34-27 on the road in overtime last week, and now the Vols look to build on the big win before diving into SEC play. Akron barely beat a Division II team in St. Francis, Pennsylvania to open the season before getting throttled 52-0 by No. 14 Michigan State.

“Look at the college football scores across the country last week and you can see that the goal needs to be to win, first and foremost,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said via 247 Sports. “Want to see our kids play smarter and more efficient, with relentless energy and passion during the course of the football game.”

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker had a big game against Pitt with 325 yards passing and two touchdowns. Cedric Tillman has been the go-to receiver for the Vols with 230 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions.

Running back Jaylen Wright has been a force with 135 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Jabari Small has also been solid with 80 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

“I thought Week 1, really solid,” Heupel said about the running game via 247 Sports. “I thought last week, at times, efficient. Really good front (from Pitt), structurally, what they did. At times last week there were times where we could’ve finished some blocks. That includes tight ends. It includes skill guys on the outside, too, that have an opportunity to create bigger plays than they were. We’ve got to continue to get better in that area.”

Akron may go with backup quarterback Jeff Undercuff due to an injury to starter D.J. Irons at MSU. The Zips have a reliable running back in Cam Wiley, who has 114 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“Against Michigan State, we were solid up front, but they had better personnel than us and they make it very difficult to make yards on the ground, not just against Akron but anyone they play,” Moorhead said via 247 Sports. “We’ve got to block better and make sure we put our kids in situations to be successful.”