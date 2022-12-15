Texas vs San Diego Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Texas Longhorns (26-1, 15-1) take on the San Diego Toreros (31-1, 18-0) in the 2022 Division I women’s volleyball national semifinals, which will take place at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on December 15.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas vs San Diego streaming live online:

Texas vs San Diego Volleyball Preview

The Longhorns are coming off an impressive Elite Eight win over Ohio State (25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21). Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston had 20 kills for Texas, while Asjia O’Neal had eight blocks and seven kills in the win.

“It’s not a surprise to me that we’re in this position,” Eggleston said after the win. “I think that I’ve seen it every single day in the practice gym, but it’s a priority. It’s why we came to Texas.”

Texas is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and it has looked the part so far.

“It’s really nice to have this team chemistry,” Longhorns middle blocker Asjia O’Neal said about her squad. “I said before, it’s really easy to go through these tough moments because it doesn’t feel like it’s on any one person to take over the game or to put down a ball.”

On the other side, the Toreros took down Pac-12 champion Stanford in a stunning upset in the regional final (19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9) to get to this point. Katie Lukes had 20 kills for San Diego in the victory.

“I have no words right now for the emotion that is outpouring from our team, from our fans, from our locker room, from the administration to our staff,” San Diego coach Jen Petrie said, via Volleyball Mag. “It was such a team win. It was a battle. An absolute battle and they never, never gave up on it. Such a testament to their tenacity, their resilience, their bravery, just outstanding.”

Lukes has 417 kills on the season, and she leads an impressive group that includes outside hitter Breana Edwards (367 total kills), setter Gabby Blossom (1,287 assists) and defensive specialist Annie Benbow (415 digs).

San Diego’s lone loss of the year came courtesy of Louisville, another of the four teams still alive with championship hopes. This is the first trip to the semis for the Toreros, who have yet to win an NCAA title.