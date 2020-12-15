How to Watch The Infinite Race 30 for 30 Documentary Online

Following on the heels of its Tiger Woods documentary, ESPN films and “30 for 30” is releasing The Infinite Race documentary about an indigenous community famous for its running ability. It premieres Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

‘The Infinite Race’ Preview

ESPN Films 30 for 30: The Infinite RaceA documentary based upon the reclusive Tarahumara tribe in Mexico, in what has become known as the greatest race the world has never seen, premieres December 15th at 8PM ET on ESPN. 2020-11-30T14:54:43Z

The next installment in the “30 for 30” series of documentaries is The Infinite Race, a film directed by Bernardo Ruiz about the Tarahumara, an indigenous people in Mexico who are famous for their tremendous running ability and their preference for running barefoot.

According to the press release, the Tarahumara “inspired an ultrarunning craze around the world,” but their community has been “ravaged by drug cartels and violence” in recent years.

“Many sports documentaries focus on celebrity athletes or high-profile rivalries. What intrigued me about The Infinite Race was the challenge of telling a lesser-known story that nonetheless speaks to some of the big debates of the moment,” said director Ruiz in a statement.

In an interview with ESPN, he elaborated. “[The running] comes from a tradition dating back to before the Spanish conquest. Running has always been a form of resistance … [it’s] an uncomfortable topic, the culture shock between foreign runners who come from the United States and Europe.”

Climate Change: ESPN 30 For 30 Exclusive Excerpt | The Infinite RaceThe Tarahumara people inspired a barefoot, ultrarunning craze all across the world, but ut back in Mexico, they’ve been forgotten as their homes and communities were ravaged by drug cartels and violence and have struggled as climate change has impacted the Tarahumara mountains and weakened their agriculture lands. Watch the premiere of "The Infinite Race"… 2020-12-12T18:27:50Z

Ruiz also wanted to draw attention to the fact that Tarahumara runners are not competing in the elite competitions worldwide because they’re a shy people and because Mexico isn’t taking any interest in developing their talents.

“There is a new generation of Tarahumara runners who have their eye on bigger competitions and the highest level,” Ruiz said. “But they need infrastructure and coaching. There’s no investment being made.”

The Infinite Race is the sixth film to be released as part of the “30 for 30” series in 2020. It premieres Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

