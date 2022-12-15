USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Rivalry Series in women’s hockey continues as the United States and Canada square off Thursday, December 15 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NHL Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Canada streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Canada live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Canada live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Canada live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Preview

The Americans won the previous Rivalry Series, 4-1, which took place from December 2019 to February 2020, and they need one more win to take this series.

When these two squads previously met in November of 2022, the U.S. won all three matchups. First, the American side won a 4-3 shootout in Kelowna, British Columbia followed by a 2-1 victory in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. then won 4-2 before a record-breaking crowd of 14,551 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

“I think that the crowd and everybody coming out of their seats 40 seconds into the game was a script that you can’t really draw up,” U.S. head coach John Wroblewski said after the win in Seattle. “What an exciting game. I thought that Canada really brought it. They didn’t want to see three games in the loss column and you could tell from their leader on down that they were tremendous, but our crowd, the fans were right there the whole time. It felt great to be an American today. It was an honor to be a part of.”

Hilary Knight led Team USA with two goals in the American side’s most recent win over Canada, including the game-winner, also notching an assist on the opening goal. “I think this is only scratching the surface of the crowds that we can have,” Knight told The Athletic. “The game (demonstrated) that if the women at the elite level are coming to play, people are going to show up. We saw that tonight. If people know we’re there, they’re coming.”

Canada captured gold at both the IIHF Women’s World Championship in September and the Beijing Olympics, but it hasn’t been able to toppled the U.S. in the Series this year.

“This series always has its ups and downs. It’s sort of like a roller coaster, where there’s ebbs and flows to it,” Wroblewski said heading into the matchup. “Canada will have a response for us now after this. We need to make sure we’re sharp and continue to grow as a federation as well.”

Game 5 of the series will be December 19 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The U.S. holds a 6-2-1-2 record over Canada all time in the Rivalry Series.