USA vs France Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States will take on France in the men’s basketball gold medal game at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena.

In the United States, the game (start time: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) will be televised on NBC. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the game via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs France online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs France live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs France live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs France live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs France live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs France Preview

After a surprise early loss, the United States hasn’t fallen since, handing Australia a 97-78 defeat in the semifinals. Per USA Basketball, KD became the first USMNT player to pass the 400 point mark in the Olympics. Kevin Durant led Team USA with 23 points, while Devin Booker chipped in 20.

Durant has three straight games in which he has scored 23 or more points, and he has been one of the go-to guys on offense for the Americans throughout the Games so far, with the semifinal game being no exception.

“Once we went down three going into halftime, I felt like we had the game in hand,” Durant said after the win, via The Athletic. “I feel like everybody is making second and third efforts on the defensive side of the ball. When we come here (the Olympics), I think all of us know what it takes to be a great defensive team.”

The Americans will need to be clicking on every facet going up against a well-rounded France squad that just disposed of white-hot Slovenia and Luka Doncic.

The French won in a nail-biter, handing Slovenia a 90-89 loss in the semis. Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum had a huge block on guard Klemen Prepelic’s game-tying attempt to help seal the deal for the French, who played excellent defense on Doncic and company all game.

“I had to make that play,” Batum said about his block after the win over Slovenia. “I always dreamed of playing in this type of game,” he added. “And I had to make this play — this play — for my team. And I did it.”

French center and defensive standout Rudy Gobert finished with 9 points, 15 rebounds 4 blocks, and he gushed about Batum’s block after the team advanced.

“Probably one of the best blocks I’ve seen,” Gobert said. “Being able to grind for 40 minutes and win an Olympic game on that block, it’s just amazing. This is why you play the game. This is why you work hard, why you sacrifice time from your families, to come here and try to accomplish something and be part of those moments.”

One key thing to watch in this matchup: The U.S. missed its first 10 three-point shots in the win over Australia, and has been spotty when it comes to shooting the ball from long range at times. Team USA went down by over 15 points early to Australia before a strong third quarter, in which they outscored the Aussies 32-10. France has a far superior defense, so Durant will need some help from the perimeter if the Americans want to go home with the gold again.