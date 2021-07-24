USA vs New Zealand Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s Soccer Team will look to rebound after its shocking 3-0 opening loss to Sweden when they take on New Zealand at Saitama Stadium on July 24.

In the US, the match (local start time: Saturday, July 24, at 7:30 a.m. ET) will be televised live on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch it (and every other Olympics soccer match) live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs New Zealand online:

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs New Zealand live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs New Zealand live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs New Zealand live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs New Zealand live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USWNT vs New Zealand Preview

The Americans will need to win this match if they want to climb out of the early hole they have dug for themselves. Losing to Sweden brought an end to the United States’ 44-match unbeaten streak, but failing to score a goal in the 3-0 loss left the team at the bottom of its group.

After the first round of action, Sweden sits at the top of Group G, while Australia is second, New Zealand is third and the United States are last.

“It felt like there were holes everywhere defensively,” striker Alex Morgan said after the loss. “I didn’t feel like we were pressing together, and then when we were on the attack and we’d lose the ball, we didn’t have the numbers around the ball to win it back.”

On the other side, New Zealand lost its first match to Australia, 2-1. They were outshot by Australia, 16-5, and had just three shots on goal themselves. Gabi Rennie scored the lone goal for New Zealand.

The United States is 15-1-1 all-time against New Zealand, and are the favorites again here.

Here’s a look at the complete rosters for both teams:

United States Roster: Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC) and Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit) Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Region), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage) Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Catarina Marcario (Olympic Lyonnais), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

New Zealand Roster: Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson (Avaldsnes IL, NOR), Anna Leat (East Coast Bays AFC), Erin Nayler (Unattached) Defenders: Elizabeth Anton (Unattached), CJ Bott (Vålerenga IF, NOR), Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory, AUS), Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage, USA), Anna Green (Lower Hutt City AFC), Meikayla Moore (Liverpool, ENG), Ali Riley (Orlando Pride, USA), Marisa van der Meer (Unattached) Midfielders: Katie Bowen (Kansas City, USA), Daisy Cleverley (Georgetown University, USA), Betsy Hassett (UMF Stjarnan, ISL), Annalie Longo (Melbourne Victory, AUS), Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur, ENG), Emma Rolston (Arna-Bjornar, NOR) Forwards: Olivia Chance (Brisbane Roar FC, AUS), Gabi Rennie (Indiana University, USA), Michaela Robertston (Lower Hutt City AFC), Paige Satchell (Unattached), Hannah Wilkinson (Unattached)