How to Watch Falcons vs Packers Game Without Cable Free

Two of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL will clash Monday night when the Green Bay Packers (3-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-3) at Lambeau Field.

The game starts at 8:50 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Packers online for free:

Falcons vs Packers Preview

Both teams are currently dealing with major issues at wide receiver. For the Packers, top wideout Davante Adams is questionable again, and Allen Lazard was placed on injured reserve this week, so Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor will likely see their numbers called a lot more in this one.

On the other side, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both listed as questionable on the Falcons’ final injury report. Ridley has caught 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns so far this season, and he has played well in every game, so his status will be something to monitor. Jones missed last week’s game against the Bears and should be on track to return, as he was back at practice this week.

Speaking of the Bears, Atlanta could very well still be reeling after Chicago’s come from behind victory last week. After blowing a huge lead Week 1, Dan Quinn’s squad had an epic meltdown again Week 3. The Falcons began the fourth quarter up 26-10 and watched Nick Foles and the Bears score 20 unanswered points, ultimately winning 30-26.

The loss stung, to be sure, but Matt Ryan and company don’t have the luxury of dwelling on it when another undefeated NFC North team awaits — and this one is led by Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones. Still, don’t think the Pack to overlook the Falcons.

“We’re going to have a very hungry Atlanta Falcon team coming in here that, no doubt about it, should be 2-1 right now,” Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said. “And they’re not, but that’s life in this league. Every game comes down to just a couple of plays here and there that can really change the outcome.”

One thing that can also affect the outcome is defense, and right now, Atlanta is more banged up than they’ve been in a long time. Five starters, including Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley, rookie A.J. Terrell, safety Keanu Neal and safety Ricardo Allen, are dealing with various ailments, and corner Darqueze Dennard was placed on IR this week.

With his team riddled with injuries and the odds stacked against them against a strong Packers team, Quinn suggested this week that the key to this game may be forced turnovers.

“You’ve got to force them,” Quinn said about forcing turnovers against this high-octane Packers offense. “The quarterback’s not going to make a simple mistake where it’s a misread of a coverage or an overthrown ball. He’s too accurate for that, too smart for that, so you’ve got to be deliberate in taking your shots and forcing them.”