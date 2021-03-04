Get Paramount+

Paramount+ has officially replaced CBS All Access.

But this is far more than just a rebrand. Not only does the new Paramount+ inherit everything that was a part of CBS All Access, but it also adds new originals and expands to a global audience (it will be available in United States and parts of Latin America on March 4, then will release in other parts of the world at later dates).

Here’s a guide on how to watch Paramount+ on your Roku, as well as everything else you need to know about the new streaming service:

How to Watch Paramount Plus on Roku

1) Sign up for Paramount+ 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Paramount+ channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you have the CBS All Access channel, you’ll need to update your Roku apps (see below) then skip to step 6 3c) If you don’t have the Paramount+ or CBS All Access channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Paramount Plus” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Paramount+ channel 7) Log-in with the credentials you used to sign up for Paramount+ (or CBS All Access if you signed up previous to March 4) 8) Navigate to watch your desired on-demand show or live TV

Note: If you already had the CBS All Access app downloaded, it should automatically change to Paramount+ when you start up your Roku. However, if it is still CBS All Access, you can manually update the app by going to:

Settings –> System –> System Update –> Check Now

Your Roku will then apply any available updates to all your channels/apps, and CBS All Access should become Paramount+.

How Much Does Paramount Plus Cost?

Paramount+ will offer two different pricing tiers when signing up.

The Base package costs $5.99 per month and will include ads. However, the price is expected to drop to $4.99 per month in June 2021.

The Premium package costs $9.99 per month and will be ad-free (except for regular commercials during live TV).

Both options will include the entire library of originals and on-demand TV shows and movies, as well as live sports, including NFL on CBS games, every Champions League match and the Masters. The biggest difference, beyond being ad-free, is that the Premium tier will also let you watch your local CBS stations (CBS, CBS Sports HQ, CBS News and others) live.

What Originals Does Paramount Plus Have?

The following originals are all available on launch:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run: Already released in many others countries around the world, the newest SpongeBob movie makes its United States debut on Paramount+.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years: Keeping with the SpongeBob theme, this prequel/spinoff series follows the main characters at a summer camp when they were younger. The first six episodes of the series are available on March 4, with more set to be released later.

The Real World Homecoming: New York: In a revival of MTV’s popular reality show, the same housemates from the very first season in 1992 return to the same loft (except for Eric Nies, who participates virtually) in New York.

60 Minutes+: The streaming version of CBS News’ Sunday night documentary show will premiere with three 20-minute episodes: A Laurie Segall interview with QAnon’s Jacob Chansley, a profile from Enrique Acevedo of reggaeton star J Balvin, and a story from Seth Doane on the dangers of shrinking glaciers.

For Heaven’s Sake: A true-crime docuseries that follows the search for Harold Heaven, who disappeared from his cabin in Ontario in 1934. All eight episodes are available to watch now.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News: Season 2 of Colbert’s animated political satire news show will start with a half-hour special available on March 4, and then a full premiere on March 8.

Among the originals coming to Paramount+ in the future, Halo, a show based on the highly popular video games, is perhaps the most anticipated. While that isn’t expected to arrive until 2022, there are plenty of others on the way that will help kill the time.

The Offer (a 10-episode series about the making of The Godfather), Rugrats (a CGI reboot with the original cast), Frasier (reboot that returns Kelsey Grammer), a Reno 911! movie, a Beavis and Butt-Head movie, live-action versions of Dora the Explorer and The Farily OddParents and Y: 1883 (a prequel to Yellowstone) are just some Paramount+ originals that have been announced or are already in the works.

What Other Shows are on Paramount Plus?

Everything that was on CBS All Access will continue to be available on Paramount+.

That includes all of the CBS All Access originals, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Twilight Zone, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story, No Activity, One Dollar, The Stand and Coyote

There’s also a massive on-demand library that comes from the various networks owned by ViacomCBS. Note that some of the following shows include every season, and some just include a partial amount.

MTV/VH1: The Challenge, Teen Mom 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Teen Mom OG, Ridiculousness, The Real World, Jersey Shore

Nickelodeon/Nick Jr.: SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, iCarly, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Bob The Builder, The Loud House, Peppa Pig, The Fairly OddParents

Comedy Central/TV Land: Reno 911!, Hot in Cleveland, Younger, The Exes, The Daily Show, Key & Peele, Chappelle’s Show

BET: The Game, Everybody Hates Chris, Hit The Floor, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Reed Between The Lines

CBS: NCIS, Survivor, The Equalizer, The Bold and the Beautiful, Blue Bloods, Big Brother, Clarice, Young Sheldon, The Good Wife

And that’s just a small fraction of the entire on-demand library.

What Sports Does Paramount Plus Have?

Here’s a rundown of all the sports you’ll be able to watch with Paramount+:

NFL: Details on this are scarce, but if it remains the same as CBS All Access, you’ll be able to watch all in-market NFL on CBS games during the regular season. You’ll also be able to watch any playoff games that are on CBS.

UEFA Soccer: Every Champions League and Europa League match will be available on Paramount+.

Masters Coverage: It’s unclear exactly how comprehensive the coverage will be, but you will definitely be able to watch at least some of golf’s first major of 2021. The Masters are back to the normal time this year, taking place between April 8 and 11.

College Basketball: You’ll be able to watch games that are on CBS. Most notably, this will consist of a handful of games during the upcoming NCAA tournament, including both Final Four games and the national championship.