How to Watch Purdue vs Fresno State Live Stream for Free

The Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) head to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, at Noon ET.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fresno State vs Purdue live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Fresno State vs Purdue live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Big Ten Network is included in the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Fresno State vs Purdue live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Fresno State vs Purdue Preview

Fresno State finished with a solid 10-4 mark last season, going 7-1 in the Mountain West and ending the year on a nine-game winning streak. The Bulldogs scored 30.6 points a game on offense and surrendered a solid 19.4 points per contest on the defensive side.

Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford announced this week that Mikey Keene, a transfer from Central Florida, will start under center for the Bulldogs. “All the quarterbacks have had a great camp,” Tedford said. “Mikey is going to start, but we’re very fortunate to have a really good quarterback room.” Logan Fife, who started four games for Fresno State last year, and freshman Joshua Wood were competing with Keene for the starting QB job.

Keene threw for over 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 games with Central Florida last year, and he’ll be one of the top players to watch in this game.

On the other side, Purdue is currently a team in flux. The Boilermakers (8-6 in 2022) have a new head coach in Ryan Walters and a new starting QB in 6-foot-2 junior Hudson Card, who completed just under 70% of his passes for 928 yards, six touchdowns and an interception in limited action. Card transferred over from Texas, and he’ll be looking to get the offense off to a quick start.

“It’s important that to get off to a good start to build confidence and build camaraderie and chemistry with a group of guys that is a veteran group but without having a whole lot of experience playing with each other,” Walters said about his squad heading into this game.

Purdue lost the Big Ten Championship to Michigan last year, but the team’s odds of returning to the conference championship are slim if Card isn’t the guy — but don’t tell him that.

“I don’t really pay attention to the outside noise,” Card said the week leading up to the game. “I am just focused on our task at hand and focused on going 1-0 this week.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.