Where to Watch Indianapolis Colts Games Streaming Online

Matt Ryan’s arrival means more big expectations for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Colts market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Colts games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Colts Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colts games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages that include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colts games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Colts games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan).

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Colts games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Colts games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

If You Live out of the Colts Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. The service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of select metropolitan cities or college students.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Colts games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, Samsung Smart TV, and mobile devices.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Colts games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don't need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch Colts games live (in-market) or on-demand after they're over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, gaming consoles, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Colts games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Season Preview

As the quarterback carousel continues in Indianapolis since Andrew Luck’s stunning 2019 retirement, the Indianapolis Colts may take their best turn yet with two veteran Super Bowl quarterbacks.

Indianapolis add Matt Ryan via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons and Nick Foles in free agency. Ryan, who played in a Super Bowl for the Falcons in 2017, will start, but his backup, Foles, actually won a Super Bowl and the game’s MVP award in 2018 as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just think he adds good depth and now you’ve got two experienced guys,” Cols head coach Frank Reich said via The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz. “We’re incredibly fortunate.”

The Colts parted ways with quarterback Carson Wentz after ups and downs in the 2021, plus the disagreement between Wentz and the front office over not taking the COVID vaccine. Before Wentz, Philip Rivers had a solid 2020 season but retired, and Jacoby Brissett served as a stop-gap starter for the Colts in 2019 after Luck’s sudden retirement.

Ryan has plenty of talent around him to continue the Colts’ recent success in the post-Luck area. The Colts went to the playoffs with Rivers and narrowly missed it with Wentz. A big part of that success has been running back Jonathan Taylor, who looks to build on a monster 2021 season.

Indianapolis also has a strong defense again, which should help the team contend in the AFC South — one of the weaker divisions in the league. The Tennessee Titans have a tough team with running back Derrick Henry and a strong defense. After the Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have been mired in on-field and off-field struggles in recent years.

Offensive Outlook

Ryan has plenty of talent around him, starting with Taylor. While it will be challenging for Taylor to repeat his 1,811-yard, 18-touchdown season, the Ryan and company can rely on Taylor to pick up yards and score touchdowns every time out.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Alec Pierce can make plays. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox likewise can produce in the passing attack.

The Colts also have a solid offensive line to give Ryan time in the pocket and Taylor room to run.

Defensive Outlook

Indianapolis looks tough up front again with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Kwity Paye, Grover Setwart, and Yannick Ngakoue likewise can cause opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks trouble.

The Colts have solid linebackers in Bobby Okereke, Shaquille Leonard, and Zaire Franklin. Adding Stephon Gilmore to the secondary will only make the Colts stronger in the third level of the defense. That crew also includes Nick Cross, Julian Blackmon, and Brandon Facyson.

Special Teams Outlook

Indianapolis will look to Rodrigo Blankenship to come through in the kicking game, and Matt Haack to set up good field position with punting. Nyheim Hines will return punts, and Isaiah Rodgers will return kicks.