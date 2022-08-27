Wyoming vs Illinois Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Wyoming and Illinois will square off in a week 0 college football matchup on August 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Wyoming vs Illinois streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Wyoming vs Illinois Preview

Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between the Cowboys and Illini. For Illinois, it’s their second season in a row playing on week 0 as they beat Nebraska 30-22 last season.

For Illinois, it’s the team’s second year under head coach Bret Bielema who led the Illini to a 5-7 record and two wins over top 25 teams in his first season. Most notably the Illinois defense improved drastically in Bielema’s first season as the team went from allowing 34.9 ppg in 2020 to 21.9 ppg in 2021.

Illinois hasn’t publicly announced who the starting quarterback will be but Bielema has told the team. The decision came down between Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski. DeVito played in three games last season passing for 388 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Sitkowski played in five games passing for 704 yards six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The biggest player Illinois has come back this season is running back Chase Brown who rushed for 1,005 yards last season. If he can duplicate his performance this season he’ll be just the third running back in school history two 1,000-yard seasons.

Wyoming is entering its ninth season under head coach Craig Bohl, who has a 45-50 overall record. Last season the Cowboys finished 7-6 including a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

One area of strength for Wyoming this season will be the offensive line as the team returns three players with experience. Eric Abojei(senior left tackle), Frank Crum(junior right tackle), and Zach Watts(junior left guard) are all back.

Wyoming still hasn’t named a starting quarterback but Andrew Peasley is back after playing some last season. In 2021 Peasley played in five games passing for 415 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Another big question for the Cowboys will be how they’ll fill some of the holes caused by players leaving in the transfer portal. The team lost four players to power five schools in the portal WR Isaiah Neyor(Texas), RB Xazavian Valladay(Arizona St.), CB CJ Coldon(Oklahoma), and Azizi Hearn(UCLA) all left the program.

The good news for Wyoming is they also got some new additions via the transfer portal. Peasley transferred in from Utah State, linebacker Cole DeMarzo came from Michigan State, and cornerback Deron Harrell came to the Cowboys from Wisconsin.

All of those players will look to play pivotal roles for Wyoming this season and could have a big say in how successful their season is.