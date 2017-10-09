Clash Royale Players Report Big Problem With New Update

Clash Royale’s October update dropped today, bringing with it new modes, new cards, bug-fixes, card balance changes, and a bevy of new and interesting things to try out.
However – some players, specifically those using Samsung Galaxy 8 phones, can’t enjoy the game at all due to aspect ratio problems:
The problem was reported minutes after the update released across platforms, with many players expressing frustration that something they were looking forward to, ultimately ruined their ability to play the game entirely.
Redditor Xavi98xavi stated: I JUST NOTICED. I’M USING GALAXY S8+ AND I CAN’T TOGGLE THE FULL SCREEN THING. THIS IS BS :(
For their part, the Clash Royale team is aware of the problem and is working on a fix at this very moment. Unfortunately, for those affected, that means an even longer wait for the hotly anticipated update to Clash Royale.
Thankfully, where there’s a problem in the world of technology, there’s almost always a workaround. One intrepid Twitter user reported a helpful work-around that made the game a little more bearable:
