Clash Royale Players Report Big Problem With New Update

Clash Royale’s October update dropped today, bringing with it new modes, new cards, bug-fixes, card balance changes, and a bevy of new and interesting things to try out.

However – some players, specifically those using Samsung Galaxy 8 phones, can’t enjoy the game at all due to aspect ratio problems:

What was this full screen problem? The October 2017 update broke the Galaxy S8 full screen toggle for clash royale. #Samsungs8 #Samsung — Sanket Mhatre (@Sanky_am) October 9, 2017

so cant make clash royale videos bc when i put the video into the editor it doesnt show the full screen, im confused — fable (@FablexD) January 8, 2017

Anyone with Samsung S8 and playing Clash Royale after Update? I cant change the Full Screen !! Help — JUMANJI CR (@JumanjiCR) October 9, 2017

The problem was reported minutes after the update released across platforms, with many players expressing frustration that something they were looking forward to, ultimately ruined their ability to play the game entirely.

Redditor Xavi98xavi stated: I JUST NOTICED. I’M USING GALAXY S8+ AND I CAN’T TOGGLE THE FULL SCREEN THING. THIS IS BS :(

For their part, the Clash Royale team is aware of the problem and is working on a fix at this very moment. Unfortunately, for those affected, that means an even longer wait for the hotly anticipated update to Clash Royale.

We're working on a fix for this at the moment! It might take a few days before you see it the Google Play Store. Thanks for reporting 👌 — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) October 9, 2017

Thankfully, where there’s a problem in the world of technology, there’s almost always a workaround. One intrepid Twitter user reported a helpful work-around that made the game a little more bearable: