Fortnite LTM Operation Grotto Leaked: What We Know So Far

Epic Games appears to be set to release a new LTM in Fortnite called Operation: Grott,o and here’s what we know about it so far.

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FortTory, we have a decent idea of what to expect in a future update in terms of LTMs. Since the end of Season 2 has been delayed into June, Epic will have to fill the void with fresh and exciting content, and this appears to be the start of it.

According to the reliable leaker, this will be a Spy game that sounds a bit like capture the flag, with one team tasked with the extracting briefcases while the other defends it.

“One team infiltrates the other team’s base, fighting to extract Briefcases filled with Top Secret Intel,” reads the leak. “The Defender’s job is to guard each Case for the required time, and eliminate any Attacker who steals one before they get away. Each Case that your team Extracts or successfully Defends will funnel Intel to the allegiance of your choice, allowing you to unlock additional Spytech.”

''Each Case that your team Extracts or successfully Defends will funnel Intel to the allegiance of your choice, allowing you to unlock additional Spytech (weapons and items that can be used in this mode)." — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 3, 2020

Outside of that information, we don’t really know a whole lot about what to expect. It is cool to Epic Games experiment with their LTMs as playing the same battle royale format can grow a bit stale over time.

We’re not exactly sure what this means, but for the LTM, a giant door on top of the cave to the Grotto will be closed. Perhaps this suggests the aerial entrance will be blocked and players will be forced to take the cave entrance.

Whatever it means, we’re excited to find out as it means it’ll be something new for us to try out.

In v12.50 a closed version of the Choppa exit door was added. There currently isn't and umaps that uses the closed version so don't expect it in v12.50 but expect something about it in a future update! Left: current one in game

Right: One added in v12.50 pic.twitter.com/YIhlVNJEom — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2020

What we don’t know is exactly when this LTM will arrive. It seems like it’ll be good bet to arrive in the next game update, which will likely be when the lightsabers will leave the game.

When this mode does drop, it will probably come with a new set of challenges to complete too.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 3 Teasers Begin Showing Up In-Game