PHOTO: Brussels South Station Evacuated, ‘Loud Bang’ Heard

What happens in brussels south station ? Que se passe-t-il à la gare du midi ? #brusselzuid pic.twitter.com/tBGYwZeCPv — Marie-Pascale Dumont (@Pikapolonica) May 9, 2018

Brussels South Station, a train station located in Belgium’s capital city, has been evacuated after a “loud bang” was heard. As you can see in the photo above, dozens of people rushed outside of the building after a noise that has been described by some social media users as an “explosion.” No further details about what might have caused the noise have been released.

Police and emergency personnel are currently at the scene.

People in the area have been taking to social media to share updates based on what they are seeing. You can read some of those posts below.

“Brussels south station suddenly got evacuated and people running away in panic. Lots and lots of police at the scene, screaming everyone leaves the station at once,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Police incident at Brussels South/Gare du Midi station. Tram station taped off, multiple police vehicles, helicopter overhead. Panic among passengers at first but calm now,” wrote POLITICO Europe editor, Andrew Gray.

Other reports on social media suggest that there was a shooting.

This story is developing…