Henry Sintay: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

1. ‘Jogger Joe,’ Whom Acquaintances Have Identified as Henry Sintay, Was Recorded Throwing a Homeless Man’s Belongings Into the Trash & the Lake

The original incident happened at a Lake Merritt encampment in Oakland on Friday night, June 8, around 6:30 p.m.. The video was first shared on the Lake Neighbors Facebook group. The man found the homeless person’s belongings and decided to throw them away. First he took them to a nearby trashcan, but he also appeared to throw some of the belongings in the lake. He claimed it was an accident when one onlooker pointed out what he had done, but the person disputed it. “No, it wasn’t (an accident),” they said. “I saw you drag and throw it in. Acquaintances who saw the video said the jogger was someone they knew, Henry Sintay.

The video was recorded by J.J. Harris and then shared to the Lake Neighbors group by Kristin Gallup, where it quickly gained traction. Harris wrote: “I am still stunned that yesterday I captured this video of some guy throwing a homeless man’s belongings into Lake Merritt and around the area. The police showed up soon after as the guy ran away to continue his workout. They said they couldn’t do anything because the homeless man’s possessions are considered ‘debris.’ Only possibility is he ‘may’ get a fine for littering. This is ridiculous that these are the kind of people who are living in Oakland now. Please share. This bro needs to go down.”

Refugio Cuco commented on Harris’ original video, saying that he knew the man who lost his belongings. “He has been trying really hard to get his life together after dealing with complicated MEDICAL problems,” he wrote.

Lynette Gibson McElhaney, a City Council member in Oakland, responded to Harris’ video and said she was sending the video to the City Administration and would reply once she learned what the local laws were regarding unsheltered people’s belongings.

2. Henry Sintay Was Arrested on Robbery Charges

Henry Sintay was arrested Tuesday afternoon, June 11, on charges of first-degree robbery. However, the charges stemmed from a robbery reported on Saturday evening. This is likely related to a robbery reported by Matt Nelson the day after acquaintances said Sintay had thrown a homeless man’s belongings into a lake.

The screenshot above was taken from a video by Matt Nelson. In his video, it appears that the same man from the original video has returned and is taking out the items that fell into the lake. He explained to Nelson that he is always throwing away trash, and considered what he threw away before to also be trash. But, he claimed that he was taking items out of the lake in order to do the right thing, because it wasn’t right to pollute the lake. However, as you can see in the video in Fact #3 below, he then stole Nelson’s phone during the same video interview.

3. The Jogger Appeared to Steal Someone’s Phone As He Was Recorded

Matt Nelson recorded the second video, which you can watch above. He asked the man, whom he later identified on Facebook as being Henry, what his name was. Instead of answering, the man appears to grab Nelson’s phone and take off with it. You can hear Nelson yelling for help and crying out that he is being attacked. The video was on Facebook Live, so it was posted even though Nelson no longer had access to his phone.

Nelson wrote on Facebook: “Is this that same dude? UPDATE: Thank you, loved ones! And thanks especially to my amazing nephew, Theo! Henry and his ‘friend’ assaulted me multiple times, I was also dragged by their moving vehicle and hit a few times in the head, but I’m safe now. Still do not have my phone. Please keep calling it and if Henry picks up, I’d like it back. I’ll continue to share the story and folks should feel free to reach out to me here or via email.”

4. Henry Sintay’s Facebook Shows Someone Interested in Burning Man & Other Festivals, & Enjoying the Outdoors

A number of people who know Henry Sintay, who lives in California, have identified him online as the “Jogger Joe” seen in the video. Sintay himself has not made a public post about the incident. You can see a photo of Sintay from his Facebook page above, which does strongly resemble the man in the videos. Here’s another photo:

According to an online arrest record from 2015, Sintay is in his early 40s and works in construction. His charges from 2015 appeared to be possibly connected with cultivating and possessing marijuana for sale, along with conspiracy to commit a crime charge. According to his Facebook profile, he lives in Lower Lake, California, and often posted in the past about seeing enlightenment and enjoying being outdoors. His Facebook posts include a podcast about “The Borders of Tolerance” that was later removed. One person commented a year ago that he was the “poor broke *** version of trump.” But a friend responded, “I think Henry is a man with a big heart who is trying to piece together the puzzle of reality. And though his opinions may differ from some. It offers opportunity to converse and gain perspective and understanding.”

Sintay did post once on Facebook about the importance of not leaving pets outside in the winter:

5. Residents Joined Forces & Brought Replacement Items to Help Jarew

The story did have a happy ending. Residents joined forces to help Jarew, the homeless man who had lost his belongings. Anastasia Kuba wrote on Facebook: “If you live in Oakland, you’ve seen this homeless man. He is sweet and kind and friendly. You know where his spot is. Stop by today with some clothing, sleeping bag, blanket, sandwich or/and cash. This man deserves better and we should stick up for him.”

Residents did just that. They replaced some of the items that he lost, including providing him with groceries, shoes, clothes, a new pillow, and a new blanket. Kenzie Mouton shared the video above. He later posted that he was going to be outside that night, providing security for Jarew and waiting for the jogger to return the cell phone he took.

This is a developing story.