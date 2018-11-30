Brittany Johnson-Webster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brittany Johnson-Webster revealed she is very much alive after her mother faked her car crash death and held a memorial service for her in Ferguson, KDSK reported.

“Brittany finished her story on October 27, 2018. She was called to meet all the loving animal babies on the other side of the rainbow,” her obituary said. She told the outlet that she was “stunned.”

Brittany, who lives three hours away from Ferguson and was raised by her grandparents, said her mother was motivated by greed.

1. Brittany Johnson-Webster’s Mother Claimed She Died in a Car Crash

Johnson-Webster said she found out from her aunt that a “celebration” of her life was being held at a funeral home three hours away from where she lived.

“She claimed I died in a car accident and the next day someone had pulled out in front of me and I slammed on my brake and spun out three times, and all I could think was I’m going to die, my mom’s speaking my death into existence,” Johnson-Webster told KDSK.

“I was kind of stunned. It was a whole rush of emotions,” she added.

2. A Memorial for Brittany Johnson-Webster Was Held in Ferguson

Johnson-Webster’s mother claimed that her daughter was killed in a car crash on October 27 and accepted donations for a memorial service.

The memorial service was held at Ferguson Heights Church of Christ on November 10, KDSK reports. The service included a solo, remarks, and a repass. The church said they had no idea it was all a scam.

“They had pictures of me blown up into posters that said rest in peace Brittany, and my aunt eventually had obtained one of the obituaries and sent pictures of it,” Johnson-Webster told the station.

3. Brittany Johnson-Webster’s Mom Raised Money for The ‘Funeral’

Johnson-Webster alleged that her mother was motivated by greed and collected donations for the memorial service.

“I apologize for her actions. It’s messed up, but she ended up scamming you guys out of some money, you know just trying to make you feel bad,” she said.

4. Brittany Johnson-Webster’s Brother Died

Johnson-Webster said she was most angry because her brother had died.

“My brother actually died and here my mom is faking my death. You know I was upset, I was angry, but more than anything, I was sad,” she said.

Brittany said she is estranged from her mother and was raised by her grandparents.

5. Brittany Johnson-Webster Says She’s Worried For Her Mom

Johnson-Webster said her mother has a history of drug abuse and believes she came up with the story to scam people out of money. She said she sent her mom a message after learning what she had done.

“‘What’s wrong with you? You faked my death.’ But she hasn’t even looked at the message or anything,” she said.

“She said after all of this what scares her the most is that she has no idea where her mother is. She said she fears for her safety and is asking anyone who may know where she is to contact Ferguson police,” KDSK reported.

