Face Tattooed Woman, Alyssa Zebrasky, Arrested on Drug Charges

Alyssa Zebrasky’s mugshot has gone viral following her arrest on shoplifting and drug possession charges in Youngstown, Ohio. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Zebrasky, 27, of Austintown, was arrested on December 5 at around 6:30 p.m. after she was stopped by police on suspicion of stealing a bag from a Walmart on Doral Drive. When officers conducted a search, they found Zebrasky in possession of crystal meth, a suboxone pill in addition to a hypodermic needle. Zebrasky also had an outstanding warrant in Austintown. The sheriff’s office says Zebrasky is facing charges of schedule 1 drug possession, schedule III drug possession, drug abuse instruments, failure to appear and theft. The Boardman Police Department had been called to the Walmart after an employee said she saw Zebrasky stealing a bag.

Zebrasky Was Accused of Approaching Officers While Armed With a Knife

WFMJ reports that Zebrasky’s failure to appear warrant was related to a charge she is facing for obstruction of justice. The station says that Zebrasky had been arrested along with a man and, according to police, she began to fight the arresting officers. That incident occurred on November 19, WFMJ reported at the time. Officers said they noticed a Chevrolet Malibu running in the middle of the street at 4 a.m. When officers approached the car, it sped off, police said. After a short chase, the car turned into a home.

The man in question was named by WOIO as Logan Daugherty. The station says that Daughterty initially ran from officers and into a home and shut the door while Zebrasky waited on the front porch of the house. WFMJ, quoting from police sources, says that Zebrasky told them, “I am not moving. You’re going to have to get me.” Officers said that Zebrasky then walked towards them while claiming to hold a knife. Daughterty later told police that he ran because he needed to go to the bathroom.

Police confirmed during that report that Zebrasky’s face art is, in fact, permanent tattoo. Officers described her facial tattoo as a “sugar skull.” Cops also said that inside of the Chevy Malibu, they found a collection of BB guns and knives.

Zebrasky Was Working as a Stripper in 2012 When She Did Not Have Face Tattoos

The last public information that can be taken from Zebrasky’s Facebook and Twitter page comes from 2012. At that time, Zebrasky did not have tattoos on her face. Despite this, her Twitter handle is @ASoTatted. The last tweet on that page came on December 2012. Other tweets on that page show that Zebrasky was working as a stripper at the time. The majority of tweets on that page center around Zebrasky’s boyfriend identified only as Mark. In several messages, Zebrasky says that Mark is away. In July 2012, Zebrasky tweeted, “Need a job bad and to get into school #plainproblems.” One of Zebrasky’s final tweets, from August 1, 2012, reads, “Today is my anniversary with mark and I can’t believe how in love with him I am.” On her bio section, Zebrasky simply writes, “Bitches hate me and idc.”

Zebraski Says: ‘I Have No Regrets & No Remorse’

According to Zebraski’s Facebook page, she is from Cleveland and lives in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. In her About section, Zebraski writes that she has 26 tattoos, this was in 2012. She describes herself as a “blunt classy bitch.” Zebrasky adds, “I have no regrets and no remorse and thats just how i have to live” and, “Im oh so polished :).” Other posts on that page indicate that Zebrasky is the mother to a son.

Zebraski Faced Charges of Kidnapping & Assault in December 2017

Online records show that in December 2017, Zebrasky was arrested on charges of felonious assault, kidnapping and abduction. Those charges were filed on December 18 in Cleveland.

