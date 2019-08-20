Gary Van Ryswyk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gary Jon Van Ryswyk, 74, is charged with a felony after deputies said he performed an illegal medical operation at a Sebring, Florida, home: a castration on another man.

Law enforcement showed up after someone had dialed 911 from the home but hung up the phone. The “patient” was bleeding heavily when a deputy arrived and he was rushed to a hospital.

Van Ryswyk told investigators that he had met the man on a website for people with a “castration fetish.” He was arrested and charged with “practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury,” which is a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Gary Van Ryswyk Admitted to a Responding Deputy That He Had Castrated the Man

A deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department in Sebring, Florida responded to a home on Orday Road shortly before midnight on August 18, 2019. A 911 call had been made from the house but the person on the other end had hung up before a dispatcher could learn whether there was a problem.

In a post shared to Facebook, the department explained that these runs “are pretty routine and deputies respond to many of them per shift. But most of them don’t make the cut when it comes to being memorable. This one will definitely hang around in the memory for a while.”

Gary Jon Van Ryswyk answered the front door when the deputy knocked. He admitted to having performed a castration on a man and that things had not turned out well. The sheriff’s department actually joked on its Facebook page that Van Ryswyk “had dropped the ball on this one.”

The man who had just had his testicles removed was bleeding heavily from the groin. The deputy observed that the man’s testicles were in a pink container by the bed. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before later being flown to a regional medical center. He was expected to be ok.

The public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Dressel, told Buzzfeed that he was not clear on whether the man’s testicles were, ah, put back on. Heavy sent Dressel an email asking for a copy of the arrest report.

2. Police: The Bedroom Was Arranged Like an Operation Room With a Camera Set Up to Record the Procedure

Sebring man arrested for botching castration on victim he met on dark web, deputies say https://t.co/vXk9dVdhiF — Daisy Ruth (@WFLADaisy) August 20, 2019

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Department explained that the bedroom used for the operation had been arranged “like a surgical center with medical equipment and painkillers.”

Van Ryswyk had also set up a camera in order to record the operation.

The procedure apparently went wrong toward the end, when the patient started bleeding heavily. Van Ryswyk told law enforcement that he was struggling to stem the bleeding.

Van Ryswyk also admitted to investigators that this was not the first time he had attempted to castrate another man. According to the Highlands Sheriff’s office, Van Ryswyk told them that he had performed another operation several years ago in a motel, and that the man had to seek medical attention for excessive bleeding. But the hospital did not contact police in that case.

3. Van Ryswyk Met the Man on a Website For People With Castration Fetishes

Gary Van Ryswyk insisted to investigators that the operation had been a scheduled event. He said that he met the man on the dark web.

They connected on a website geared toward those with a fetish for castration. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Department shared a link to the site, called Eunuch.com. On the Facebook post, the department warned, “click that link at your own risk.”

However, it appears that the site has since been taken down. As of this writing, a message at the top of the screen declared that the domain name “has recently been listed in the marketplace at domainnamesales.com.”

4. Police: Van Ryswyk Told the Victim He’d Performed Castrations on Animals & Himself

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly performing a botched castration surgery on another man he'd met online through a fetish website for eunuchs, authorities said https://t.co/rBXAaKXQ8Q — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 20, 2019

Gary Van Ryswyk told investigators that he had prior experience with castration. Deputies said that Van Ryswyk claimed to have removed one of his own testicles in 2012.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, Van Ryswyk had reassured the victim that he knew what he was doing because he’d performed the operation before on animals while growing up on a farm.

The evening of August 18 was actually the second time Van Ryswyk had attemped to perform the procedure on this particular man. The sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook that they’d tried to start the operation a week earlier, “but when he tried to sanitize the area, something came up so the procedure had to be delayed.”

Citing the arrest report, Buzzfeed News reported that the thing that “came up” was the victim. He reportedly became sexually excited and “ejaculated while Van Ryswyk tried to sanitize his penis.”

5. Gary Van Ryswyk Appears to be Retired

Gary Van Ryswyk is 74 years old and appears to have retired to Sebring, Florida. A search of online records in Highland County lists him as the owner of a home on Orday Road in Sebring that appears to have been purchased in 2018.

A Facebook page with Gary Van Ryswyk’s name lists him as living in Sebring with the hometown listed as Columbus, Indiana. The page includes that Van Ryswyk attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1967.

