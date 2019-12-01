Moses Crowe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Moses Crowe is an Alaska man charged with murder after police said he shot his younger sister on November 28, 2019.

Crowe, 27, is accused of shooting his sister, identified as 23-year-old Amanda Owen, in the head on Thanksgiving Day while she was holding her baby son in her lap. He claimed that it had been an accident.

But another family member told investigators that Crowe had been angry with his sister for blocking him on social media and that the shooting had been intentional.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Report: Moses Crowe’s Grandmother Told Police That She Was Sitting With Amanda Owen When Crowe Shot Her; He Expressed Anger That Owen Had Unfriended Him On Facebook

The Anchorage Police Department responded to the home on McCarrey Street around 3:15 p.m. on November 28, 2019. The victim’s uncle and grandmother had both called 911.

Amanda Owen’s uncle told dispatchers that he had heard a gunshot while he was cooking in the kitchen and assumed it had been accidental.

But Owen and Moses Crowe’s grandmother had been in the room where the shooting happened and told a different story. According to a criminal affidavit obtained by KTUU-TV, Crowe had walked into the room complaining about how someone had taken his dog away from him. His grandmother reportedly accused Crowe of “caring more about his dog than he cares about his children.”

Crowe then turned his attention to his sister and said that he was angry that she had blocked him on Facebook, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Their grandmother told investigators that Crowe took a pistol out of his pocket and aimed it at Owen’s head.

After the gun went off, Crowe reportedly told his grandmother that he hadn’t meant to do it and pleaded with her not to call the police.

2. Amanda Owen Was Holding Her Son In Her Lap At the Time; She Was Pronounced Dead at the Hospital

The suspect in a Thanksgiving shooting was arraigned for second-degree murder for killing his sister. https://t.co/SaqfGIh7YO — KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) November 30, 2019

Amanda Owen, 23, had been sitting on a bed chatting with her grandmother at the time of the shooting. She was holding her baby son in her lap. KTVA-TV, citing the police affidavit, reported that the young mother “fell onto a coffee table that was next to the bed with her young [child] still on her lap” after she was shot.

Owen’s uncle had told dispatchers that his niece was still breathing in his 911 call. According to an alert from Anchorage Police, first responders transported Owen to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” The alert noted that the victim was suffering from a “gunshot wound to the upper body.”

Owen was pronounced dead at the hospital less than two hours later.

3. Moses Crowe Was Arrested Hours Later & Told Police the Gun Had Mistakenly Gone Off As He Was ‘Twirling’ It Around His Finger

Anchorage Police officers publicly identified Moses Crowe as the suspect around 7 p.m. and instructed residents to avoid the area around McCarrey Street. A police dog was used to try to track him.

Crowe was located at about 8:30 p.m. and was arrested “without incident.” Police said that Crowe had a Glock pistol in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Crowe insisted to police that he had shot his sister by accident. He claimed that the gun had gone off as he was “twirling” the weapon around on his finger. He admitted that the Glock in his possession had been the weapon with which his sister had been shot.

4. Crowe Is Charged With Second-Degree Murder & Bond Was Set at $500,000

Moses Crowe was booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex just before midnight on November 28, according to inmate records.

The next day, Crowe appeared before a judge and was formally arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder. He could face several decades behind bars if convicted.

According to court records, bail was set at $500,000 cash. If he is able is make bail, Crowe would continue to be monitored by the Pretrial Enforcement Division and have to submit to alcohol testing.

5. Moses Crowe Has Been Charged With Multiple Minor Offenses in Alaska Over the Past Decade

Moses Crowe appears to have been known to law enforcement in Anchorage, Alaska. A search of court records brings up multiple prior arrests for misdemeanor charges over the past decade.

For example, in October of 2018, he was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He entered a no-contest plea and was convicted. Two months later, Crowe was arrested again for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

In June of 2017, Crowe entered a no-contest plea to a charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Most of the other charges had to do with driving, such as driving without proof of insurance and misuse of plates.

READ NEXT: Ex-Teacher of the Year Accused of Improper Relationship With Her Student