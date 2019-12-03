Oshkosh West High School Shooting Involved Officer: Police

Oshkosh police say a school resource officer was involved in an “officer involved shooting” that left an “armed” student injured in a Wisconsin community near Green Bay. The officer was also wounded in the incident.

“There has been an officer involved shooting at Oshkosh West high school,” Oshkosh, Wisconsin police wrote on their Facebook page.

“The school is currently locked down and parents can be reunited with their children at Perry Tipler Middle school. A student was armed with a weapon and confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured. This incident is being turned over to The state department of criminal investigations who will conduct the investigation, there will be more information released as it becomes available.” Police did not specify the weapon. They also didn’t release any names of the conditions of the officer or student.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin is a community located near Green Bay in the Fox Valley.

It Was the Second School Shooting Incident in Wisconsin in Two Days

It was the second such shooting to leave the State of Wisconsin reeling in two days. The Oshkosh high school shooting incident broke out on the morning of December 3, 2019. Almost exactly 24 hours before, a Waukesha police officer shot a student armed with a gun inside Waukesha South High School, police there said in a statement. Waukesha is a suburban county near Milwaukee.

People expressed great upset on social media. “Waukesha south high school had active shooter yesterday and this morning Oshkosh west high school had another shooting 😩🙏🏼 so close to home,” wrote one.

In the earlier incident, Waukesha police reported that, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at approximately 10:07 a.m., a student “reported that a male student was reported to have brought a handgun to school and was currently in possession of this handgun. The School Resource Officer immediately responded to the classroom. The SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting other students to safety. Other officers responded to the school and began dialogue with the suspect in an attempt to deescalate the situation. The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands. The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers.” Police later clarified that the school resource officer was not the officer who fired.

“An officer was forced to discharge his firearm striking the suspect. Officers immediately provided lifesaving medical attention. The remaining students were evacuated from the classroom and the school was put on LOCK DOWN,” Waukesha police said of that incident. “A firearm was recovered. The suspect is a 17-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The officer is an 11-year veteran of the police department. No officer or other students were injured during this incident.”

On December 2, 2019, there was a second weapon-related scare at a different Waukesha High School, police there said.

“On Monday, December 2, 2019, at approximately 1:11 PM, it was reported that a Waukesha North High School student was in possession of a firearm. The School Resource Officer immediately launched an investigation and determined there was a possibility the student was inside of the school. The school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Additional officers responded and conducted a search of the school for the known suspect; it was determined he was no longer on school property,” Waukesha police reported.

“Officers responded to the suspect’s residence on Gascoigne Dr., and due to the threat of a firearm, took precautions while attempting to take the suspect into custody. The Waukesha Police Department’s HUMMV Rescue Vehicle, along with the Menomonee Falls Police Department Canine, responded to the scene. The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident. A facsimile firearm was located hidden in the residence. Nobody was injured during the evolution of the incident.”