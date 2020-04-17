President Trump: ‘Liberate’ Michigan, Minnesota & Virginia

President Donald Trump posted a series of comments on Twitter and Facebook on April 17 urging people to liberate the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia.

They immediately sparked a furious debate on social media and thousands of likes and retweets and shares. Although Trump didn’t explain what he meant, exactly, most people assumed the liberate comments referred to supporting protests that have erupted in states with Democratic governors after an earlier rhetorical clash over who has authority to open the country back up. In Michigan, the state is led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick for Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hey @FBI, the President of the United States appears to be calling for COVID-19-spreading riots against Democratic governors on his Twitter feed. You can find him at @realDonaldTrump. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/oDt1EYBHbZ — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 17, 2020

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”

In Michigan, the Governor Criticized Protesters

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer tells @Maddow that Wednesday's protest at Michigan's Capitol is the “kind of irresponsible action that puts us in this situation where we might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they protesting." pic.twitter.com/WxVtTVEeia — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2020

Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, has seen protests erupt in her state over her coronavirus regulations, and she criticized them on April 16.

She told MSNBC’S Rachel Maddow that she thought the protests were “kind of irresponsible action that puts us in this situation where we might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they are protesting.”

Michigan – specifically Detroit – has been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot. According to The Hill, protesters in Michigan were “led by the Michigan Conservative Coalition,” and they “stormed the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday demanding an end to the stay-at-home order,” claiming the order was harming personal freedoms.

A provision in Whitmer’s stay-at-home order that caused particular controversy says “large stores must close off areas of stores meant for carpeting, flooring, furniture, gardening and paint. The limits only apply to in-person sales and do not apply to stores with less than 50,000 square feet,” USA Today reports, adding that the supplies can be purchased online.