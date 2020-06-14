WATCH: President Trump Uses Baby Steps to Walk Down West Point Ramp

A video shows President Donald Trump gingerly walking down a West Point ramp, using what appear to be baby steps. You can watch the video below. People on Twitter offered opinions, claiming that Trump was having issues with balance and gait. Trump defended his ramp walk, saying the platform was slippery and didn’t have a handrail.

Watch:

Donald Trump walking down a ramp at West Point pic.twitter.com/eLnU6VXra8 — Review & Resist (@ReviewResist) June 13, 2020

President Trump addressed the walking “controversy” on Twitter, writing, “The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

People had a field day in responses. “Holy sh*t,” wrote the Palmer Report. “Where do we even start with this? The ramp was NOT steep. Trump’s security detail wouldn’t have allowed the ramp to remain wet. And if Trump was worried about not looking stupid on camera, why would he purposely waddle like a slow motion duck? Donald Trump is not well.”

However, another person wrote, “It’s really sad what you have to put up with, dealing with the fake news all of the time, they are so unforgiving when it comes to anything Trump!”

This is the video, in case you missed it. The West Point band music adds an extra je ne sais quoi. pic.twitter.com/qx2cLteDQK — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 14, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

A Second Video Showed Trump Using Two Hands to Lift a Glass of Water

Trump at West Point. Still unable to drink a glass of water with one hand. Someone get him a sippy cup.pic.twitter.com/0V3yxt2KUl — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) June 13, 2020

Some people thought the West Point music added to the moment. President Donald Trump was at West Point to give the commencement speech for a West Point graduation on Saturday, June 13.

A second video also went viral which shows Trump using two hands to lift a glass of water. His hand appeared to tremble in the video, so he used his other hand to steady the glass.

You can watch a video of Trump’s West Point speech here.

“To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America’s salute. Thank you for answering your nation’s call,” Trump said during the speech.

“We are ending the era of endless wars,” Trump also said. “In its place is a renewed cleareyed focus on defending America’s vital interests. It is not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in far away lands that many people have never even heard of. We are not the policeman of the world. But let our enemies be on notice: If our people are threatened, we will never, ever hesitate to act. And when we fight from now on, we will only fight to win.”

He added: “What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment. When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal.” The New York Times noted that Trump’s appearance at West Point came after schisms with military leaders about deployment of troops to deal with racial unrest in American cities.

