How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson Online Without Cable 2021

Six of the top ten players in the world get a look at a new PGA TOUR venue this week, as TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the AT&T Byron Nelson online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch daily, comprehensive coverage (featured groups, featured holes) of the AT&T Byron Nelson through the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts, as it has all-day coverage for all four rounds of the tournament:

Watch PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch CBS (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every package, while Golf Channel is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If you’re looking for weekend coverage, you can watch featured holes on Saturday and Sunday live on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that will have live coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of every PGA Tour event in 2021, as well college basketball, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the AT&T Byron Nelson on Saturday and Sunday live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 Preview

A top-notch field will get their final preparation in for the year’s second major this week when they head to McKinney, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson. Six of the top ten players in the world will tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch, which will be hosting its first PGA TOUR event, a week prior to the PGA Championship.

The previous two editions of the Byron Nelson tournament were held at Trinity Forest in 2018 and 2019, won by Aaron Wise and Sung Kang, respectively. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

TPC Craig Ranch hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2008 and 2012. The par-72 course plays long and wide-open, totaling 7,468 yards. It features bentgrass greens, Zoysia fairways, short rough, 83 bunkers and Rowlett’s creek, which comes into play on 14 of the 18 holes. Six of the par 4s will play over 450 yards, including the massive par 4, 13th, which will be a major test at 512 yards.

One of the pre-tournament favorites coming into the week, Dustin Johnson, withdrew on Monday with a knee injury. The world’s No. 1-ranked player now will turn his sights towards the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for next week’s PGA Championship.

The tournament co-favorites heading into Thursday are world No. 3 Jon Rahm and No. 4 Bryson DeChambeau. Rahm will be looking to bounce back from missing the cut at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship – his first missed weekend since last June’s Charles Schwab Challenge. DeChambeau is coming off a furious weekend rally that saw him finish ninth at the Wells Fargo. The reigning U.S. Open champion thought he was going to miss the cut on Friday and flew to Texas before having to make his way back to North Carolina in the middle of the night on Friday to finish out the tournament.

Jordan Spieth will be in action this week for the first time since finishing T-3 at the Masters. The three-time major champion snapped a long drought with a win at the Valero Texas Open, a week prior to April’s Masters Tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan’s breakthrough star who picked up his first major at Augusta will be teeing it up for the first time since that career-defining weekend in April.

Many eyes will be on Texas native Scottie Scheffler this week, who will be looking for his maiden PGA TOUR victory. The 24-year-old grew up in Texas and attended the University of Texas. Scheffler finished runner-up at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament at Austin Country Club back in March and is ranked 15th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee over the previous 24 rounds.

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be the last tournament on the schedule before the year’s second major, the PGA Championship, which will begin on Thursday, May 20.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.