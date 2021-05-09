Farrakhan Muhammad: Times Square Shooting Suspect Named

Farrakhan Muhammad was named as the suspect accused of shooting two women and a toddler in Times Square.

The victims were a Brooklyn girl, 4; a New Jersey woman, 43; and a 23-year-old woman “visiting the city for Mother’s Day,” according to NBC New York.

According to the Midtown South Detective squad, it is seeking the public’s assistant in locating and apprehending Farrakhan Muhammad “in regards to a non fatal shooting incident that occurred in Times Square.”

On May 8, 2021, at around 4:55 p.m. in front of 1515 Browdway, the suspect is accused of disarchign “a firearm striking three innocent bystanders at West 45 Street and 7 Avenue. The subject was last seen at West 42 Street and 10 Avenue.”

NEW: @NYPDDetectives release wanted posted naming Farrakhan Muhammad as the suspect wanted in connection with yesterday’s shooting in Times Square. It’s believed he intended to shoot his brother, per sources. https://t.co/J9CZjgyOjY pic.twitter.com/aIskXCBwe5 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 9, 2021

NYPD also released this video:

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

One of the Victims Was a Tourist Visiting From Rhode Island & the Toddler Was Toy Shopping When Wounded

Times Square shooting person of interest identified, police say he intended to shoot his brother: report Farrakhan Muhammad has been named as a person of interest in Saturday night’s Times Square shooting that injured three people, including a four-yea…https://t.co/UM6XEdNmQG pic.twitter.com/Q0PBHOujDV — news (@news_1o) May 9, 2021

According to Shea, the gun hasn’t been recovered. “We’re very concerned by the proliferation of guns,” he said. Police officers were in the area at the time of the shooting. They heard 4-5 shots possibly.

“We have three individuals that are shot,” said Shea in the news conference. He said the 4-year-old is a Hispanic girl from Brooklyn who was expected to undergo surgery. He said she was toy shopping with her family.

He said the 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island was shot in the leg and was going to visit the Statue of Liberty, but it was close. She decided to go to Times Square instead to “enjoy the sights,” said the police commissioner.

A 43-year-old Hispanic woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot.

One of the three victims was Wendy Magrinat, of Rhode Island, who was visiting Times Square with her family. She told NBC New York: “All of a sudden I heard someone call out in a bad tone at someone. I told my husband ‘let’s move a little bit forward’ because he had our 2-year-old in his hands,. At the same moment I told him that, the shots fired. I walked a little bit and then I started screaming, asking for help.”

She told the television station she was shot in the leg.

“Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area,” NYEC EC- Notify New York wrote on Twitter.

In a press conference, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the three victims didn’t know each other. He also said they weren’t the shooter’s targets.

“The first person shot is a 4-year-old female from Brooklyn. She was shot in the leg and it is believed she is undergoing surgery,” Shea said, adding that the child was toy shopping when shot. “How many kids have to be shot before we take this seriously? We just had a 1-year-old homicide cleared this week.”

Muhammad Intended to Shoot His Brother, Reports Say

According to Myles Miller, NBC New York reporter, “It’s believed he intended to shoot his brother.”

Shea said a “dispute erupted between two to four males. A dispute occurred on the street involving at least two to four people. At least one person pulls out a gun. Three individuals not involved in the initial dispute were shot.”

Shea implored, “We are asking anyone with any information about what transpired here to call our CrimeStoppers hotline.”

It described it as a “very active investigation” and said Muhammad was being tracked on video by police.

“We have three shell casings that appear to be .25 caliber recovered, and we will see where it goes from there,” he said, adding, “It appears the three individuals shot are not known to each other and appears all three are innocent bystanders.”

He added: “We have at least one shooter.”

NYC Fire Wire reported on Twitter, “Shooting in Times Square. Kid shot in front of Lion King.” Video shows a massive police response at the scene. The Lion King is located at 200 W 45th Street in New York.

The shooting occurred right before 5 p.m. near the corner of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue, according to NBC New York. That’s a busy thoroughfare in the heart of Times Square.

Wow. Caught in the middle of this, scary as hell!! #timessquare pic.twitter.com/hYsSiC5go3 — jyothsna bhat (@drmoonlight9) May 8, 2021

According to ABC News, parts of Times Square were locked down after the shooting. The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, ABC news reported.

In one video posted to Twitter from the scene, police were seen looking through the trunk of a car.