Jamaal Mellish: Suspect Arrested After Fort Drum Soldier Found Dead

A New York-based Army soldier was found shot to death this weekend and a fellow service member has been arrested as a suspect, according to police.

Jamaal Mellish, 23, is awaiting formal charges in connection to the death of 20-year-old Hayden Harris, a Fort Drum soldier who was reported missing last week, the New Jersey Byram Township Police Department said on Facebook on December 21. Harris was last heard from between the evening of December 17 and early morning of December 18, police continued. Byram Township police later found his body on Saturday, December 19, off a road in Sussex County, the Department stated.

When Byram Township police notified the U.S. Army, they learned Mellish had already been taken into custody in upstate New York on charges of kidnapping. According to the Byram Township Police Department:

During the investigation it was discovered that the victim, Hayden Harris, was reported as a missing soldier from Fort Drum, NY. Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff Department and the US Army were contacted. It was found that they had a person in custody who was charged in the disappearance of Harris and was being held . . . Mellish was being held on charges of kidnapping in NY state. There is a juvenile involved with the disappearance and no further information will be released on the juvenile as the investigation continues.

An investigation into Harris’ death is still ongoing, according to a press release from the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

“We are working very closely with several law enforcement agencies, to include Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Sussex County Prosecutors Office, and the Byram Township Police Department on this investigation. We greatly appreciate their work on this ongoing case,” said Chris Grey, a spokesman for Army CID.

It is unclear whether Mellish, also a U.S. Army soldier, has an attorney at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Fort Drum Army CID Office at (315) 772-9459. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the CID’s Crime Tips website.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Byram Township Fire Department Found Harris’ Body During an Annual Santa Ride

According to the Byram Township Police Department’s Facebook, local firefighters discovered Harris’ body while “conducting their annual Santa ride around the Township.”

Members of the Byram Township fire department noticed a pair of shoes, paperwork and blood while turning around in a cul-de-sac, police said in the Facebook statement, writing:

The Fire Department was turning around in the cul-de-sac at the end of Ross Rd. when they noticed debris alongside the roadway including an umbrella, sneakers and a disposable food container. The top of the snow was stained with what appeared to be blood. The Fire Chief notified Byram Twp. Police Department. Sgt Dellicker, Ptl. Sodano and Ptl. Spaldo arrived in the area to further investigate. Further investigation revealed paperwork with the victim and the accused name on it from a previous vehicle transaction. During a search of the disturbed area in the snow, the victim’s body was found approximately 200 yards into the wooded area mostly buried under snow. During the investigation it was discovered that the victim, Hayden Harris, was reported as a missing soldier from Fort Drum, NY.

Police Say Mellish & Harris Were Meeting in Watertown for ‘a Vehicle Transaction’

Police said Mellish and Harris were meeting in Watertown for a “vehicle transaction,” according to the Byram Township Police Department on Facebook.

The Department added that investigators found paperwork near Harris’ body with “the victim and the accused name on it from a previous vehicle transaction.”

“Mellish was supposed to exchange a Ford Mustang with Harris for a Chevy pickup truck. Mellish is also a US Army soldier and had a previous transaction with Harris,” Byram Township police wrote on December 21.

Harris Was a Tennessee Native and Joined the Army in March 2019

According to a Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division press release, Harris hailed from Guys, Tennessee and joined the Army in March 2019.

“After training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he arrived to Fort Drum in New York, in July 2019,” the release said.

Harris earned two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medial, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, the statement continued. He also from graduated Air Assault School in 2019.

“It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great soldier,” Brigadier General Brett Funck, acting senior commander, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, said in the news release.

“As we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also – and most importantly – a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation.”

Leaving behind his mother, father and sister, Harris has been “posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal,” the press release said.

