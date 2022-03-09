Navy vs Colgate Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top two teams in the Patriot League take the court on Wednesday night with a berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs when the Colgate Raiders and Navy Midshipmen face off in the conference tournament title game at Colgate’s Cotterell Court.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Navy vs Colgate online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Navy vs Colgate live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Navy vs Colgate live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Navy vs Colgate live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Navy vs Colgate Preview

The reigning Patriot League tournament champion Colgate Raiders look to punch a return ticket to the NCAA Tournament when they host the second-seeded Navy Midshipmen in the conference tournament title game Wednesday night at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

Colgate has won two of the last three Patriot League tournaments and will be appearing in their fifth consecutive final on Wednesday. Navy will be taking the court for a Patriot League title game for the first time since 2001 and will be attempting to win their first conference championship since 1998.

Colgate swept the season series against Navy, picking up a 69-50 win on Jan. 13 and a 74-69 victory in the regular-season finale on Feb. 26.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Wednesday’s championship game:

No. 1 Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot League)

Colgate comes into the title game riding a 14-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in program history. They advanced to their fifth straight Patriot League final with a 96-68 win over Bucknell in the quarterfinals and an 81-61 victory over Lehigh in the semifinals.

Senior guard Jack Ferguson has led the Raiders in scoring in the first two games of the tournament, putting up a career-best 28 points in the quarters and 17 in the semis. Ferguson has been on fire from beyond the perimeter, connecting on seven three-pointers against Bucknell and four in the win over Lehigh last Saturday.

Colgate leads the Patriot League and ranks second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (40.1%). They sit atop the conference in scoring offense (76.1 points per game) and field goal percentage (47.4%).

“Anything can happen on any given day so that’s what you want for your team when the season starts – to compete for a regular-season championship and play in the conference tournament with a chance to go to the NCAA tournament,” said Colgate Head Coach Matt Langel after Saturday’s semifinal victory. “That’s what our guys have worked so hard for over a long haul of time. I’m excited for them and look forward to the opportunity to play at home on Wednesday night.”

No. 2 Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot League)

Navy has had a renaissance season this year, winning 20 games for the 10th time in program history and returning to the Patriot League championship game for the first time in over two decades.

The Midshipmen rank eighth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 59.7 points per game. Their season began on a major note with an upset over Virginia, which was the program’s first win over a ranked opponent in 36 seasons.

Navy’s road to the conference tournament final has included victories over American in the quarterfinals (71-64) and Boston University in the semifinals (85-80 in overtime).

Senior guards John Carter Jr. and Greg Summers each tallied 21 points and 6 rebounds in the OT win over Boston University last Saturday. Carter Jr., a Second-Team All-Patriot League honoree, leads the Midshipmen in scoring with 13.5 points per game.

“These guys have worked really hard,” said Navy’s Head Coach Ed DeChellis, who was named Patriot League Coach of the Year. “John Carter, Christian Silva, Richard Njoku, and Greg Summers have worked really hard. They have been here four years and three of them went to our prep school. They have done a great job. They have been great ambassadors for our program. They have really elevated our program and I am really grateful for those four guys to play in a championship game.”