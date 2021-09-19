Where to Watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla in US

Real Sociedad and Sevilla will face off on Sunday over at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. This Round 5 matchup is one where you see two teams that have high expectations coming into this season and this is a true litmus test of where they stand.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (10:15 a.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream every La Liga match during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports (including Bundesliga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview

Real Sociedad find themselves amongst the top four in the league with nine points and they have an outside chance to reach the top of the table. That said, the team is filled with doubts as they are missing various players as they face a rival that they have not beaten since December 2017. They won both matches they played at home, although the competition was not as stiff as this weekend’s opponent.

Their match against PSV in Europa League left the team weakened and Imanol Aguacil will not have David Silva, Jon Guridi, Carlos Fernández, Nacho Monreal and Diego Rico at his disposal due to injury.

To add to this, Asier Illarramendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Joseba Zaldúa and Robin Le Normand are suffering from knocks and if not careful, they could make that injury list a bit longer.

Because of this, the txuri-urdin will have to resort to their youth system in order to have healthy bodies available for the Sevilla match.

Sevilla find themselves with seven points and still have a match in hand as they did not play last weekend against Alavés.

The Andalusians return to Basque Country and want to make it two in a row in Donostia. On top of that, they find themselves in the middle of a seven-match unbeaten streak against La Real coming into this encounter. During this stretch, the Nervionenses outscored La Real 14-7.

The last time they lost to the Basques, it was back on December 12, 2017. On that day, La Real won 3-1 on what was Carlos Vela’s last game there.

Sevilla also had issues in their Champions League clash as they drew 1-1 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán against Red Bull Salzburg and they find themselves with some dressing room problems.

The one that takes up headlines is the absence of Jules Koundé. The defender was once MIA from a practice session and his status is uncertain. The relationship between the player and the club seems to have soured after his potential transfer to Chelsea fell through hours before the end of the transfer market.

Koundé did not travel last week with the team to Elche as he stated that he was “not mentally prepared to play”.

Julen Lopetegui will not have Argentine international Marcos Acuña after suffering a knock and will not be available to play, thus giving Ludwig Augustinsson a chance to start.

Real Sociedad probable XI: Álex Remiro; Ander Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva; Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Sevilla probable XI: Yassine Bono; Gonzalo Montiel, Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé, Ludwig Augustinsson; Joan Jordán, Fernando, Thomas Delaney; Eric Lamela, Youssef En Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 126 Real Sociedad Wins: 48 (171 goals) Sevilla Wins: 46 (168 goals) Draws: 32