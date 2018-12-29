UFC 232 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of UFC veterans and former champions headline the UFC 232 preliminary cards at The Forum on Saturday night, as B.J. Penn takes on Ryan Hall, and Andrei Arlovski battles Walt Harris.

The first preliminary card (6:15 p.m. ET) can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Then, the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET), which has both the Arlovski and Penn fights, will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

UFC 232 Prelims Preview

The “main event” of the preliminary card is a heavyweight battle between longtime-UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski and Walt Harris.

When Arlovski returned to UFC following a six-year hiatus in June 2014, he reeled off four consecutive wins against Brendan Schaub, Antonio Silva, Travis Browne and Frank Mir. That set up a title eliminator match against Stipe Miocic at UFC 195.

But things quickly unraveled from there. Arlovski suffered a first-round TKO to Miocic–who would go on to win the heavyweight title in his next match–and would proceed to lost four straight after that. He bounced back with wins over Junior Albini in November 2017 and Stefan Struve in March 2018, but he followed that up with defeats to Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Abdurakhimov to run his record to 2-7 in his last nine fights.

Harris, meanwhile, has been mostly mediocre in his UFC career, going just 4-6 under the promotion. Alas, he scored a second-round TKO against Daniel Spitz in his last fight in June, and he’s hoping a win over a former champion can springboard him into a successful 2019.

“In 2018 I wasn’t as active as I would have liked, but I believe God has a reason for why he does everything, so 2019 is my year and I’m on the biggest card of the year to end 2018,” he said. “Everybody wants to be on this card and I’ve got the prime spot as being the main event of the prelims. Everything’s clicking right now at the right time, and I feel like 2019 is gonna be the biggest year of my career.”

Though Arlovski vs. Harris is the main event, the most intriguing fight on the preliminary cards has to be B.J. Penn vs Ryan Hall.

Penn, a former two-division UFC champ and MMA legend, is a shell of his once-dominant form these days. The 40-year-old has lost five fights in a row and hasn’t earned a victory since November of 2010. Following his last defeat, a majority decision against Dennis Siver in June 2017, he said that he would come back if the UFC gave him “a guy that I can beat.”

Enter Ryan Hall, who, interestingly enough, hasn’t fought for two years because UFC couldn’t get him a fight against anyone good enough.

“It’s not for lack of interest on my part,” Hall said in March when asked about his lengthy delay. “I don’t have 10 years in this sport. I am looking to face the most challenging opposition available.”

Part of the reason Hall hasn’t been able to book a fight is because his defensive style isn’t something many opponents want to face. In both of his UFC fights–both wins–he completely shut down the offense of Artem Lobov and Gray Maynard, winning both via unanimous decision.

“I know how good I am and I know what I can do,” Hall said. “I know I made Gray Maynard look like he doesn’t know how to fight and I know I got through an entire fight with Artem Lobov getting punched one time.”

It may not be the highest quality fight, but with Penn going for one last win, and Hall making his first trip to the Octagon in two years, it will certainly be interesting to watch.

Fight Pass card: Brian Kelleher vs Montel Jackson, Curtis Millender vs Siyar Bahadurzada, Uriah Hall vs Bevon Lewis, and Andre Ewell vs Nathaniel Wood.

Fox Sports 1 card: B.J. Penn vs Ryan Hall, Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Petr Yan, Cat Zingano vs Megan Anderson, and Andrei Arlovski vs Walt Harris.