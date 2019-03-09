Duke vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels will host the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday as the in-state rivals finish the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season.

Duke vs UNC Preview

The Blue Devils (26-4 overall, 14-3) will look to avenge a home drubbing handed to them by the Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2) on February 20. Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson — the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft — left the game in the first minute with a knee sprain and has yet to return game action.

“You go in with your game plan, get into the game, and then 36 seconds in, one of your key guys goes out,” fellow Duke freshman RJ Barrett said after the loss to UNC, according to the Associated Press. “It was tough for us to bounce back from that, and North Carolina really punched us the whole way through.”

With Williamson out, Tar Heels senior big man Luke Maye erupted for 30 points and 15 rebounds, adding a pair of assists and two steals.

“First, I’m thinking if [Williamson is] OK, man,” Maye said, per AP. “I don’t want to see somebody get hurt, especially a guy of that caliber, and I hope he makes a quick recovery. But when he goes down, I’m obviously trying to attack — and I was going to do that anyway. I was going to try to get inside and work inside out and just play my game and play the way I know I can play.”

Earlier this week, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski doubted Williamson will be ready for the rivalry showdown, but noted the Spartanburg, South Carolina, native should make it back for the ACC tournament, which determines the conference’s champion.

“He’s getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape,” Krzyzewski said, according to CBS Sports. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday. I have to be careful not to push this, but I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC tournament.”

UNC and Duke have both clinched top-three seeds in the ACC tournament; the top four get two byes apiece.

The win over Duke was UNC’s second in a row. They’ve since extended their winning streak to six.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 since the loss. On Tuesday, they overcame a 10-point deficit before narrowly escaping Wake Forest 71-70 on senior night. A Demon Deacons putback attempt rimmed out as the final buzzer sounded.

Barrett’s 28 points and four assists were both game highs.

“Shout out to Wake Forest. They came in and they played hard all 40 minutes,” the forward said, according to 247Sports. “Luckily, we got away with a win. They just really took it to us. We were sloppy in the first half but in the second half we played a lot harder, especially when we went down 10. We’re resilient, we’re tough, and we’re going to keep fighting no matter what the circumstances are.”