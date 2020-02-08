Duke vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s the classic throw out the records situation as the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-12) meet up with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the latest edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry.

Duke vs UNC Preview

It hasn’t been a pretty year for North Carolina, which is currently dwelling toward the bottom of the ACC standings with a 3-8 conference record. The Tar Heels have dropped two in a row to Boston College and Florida State.

Injuries have played a part in the lack of success for the traditional powerhouse, with head coach Roy Williams citing the uncertainty of who will be available as a big hinderance.

“Well, there has been a lot of uncertainty because of the injuries,” Williams said. “Literally every morning at 11 a.m., I call my trainer and say who’s going to practice today. So the people that are non-Carolina people think those are excuses, so I’m not going to say anything more than that. But it has been difficult. But when you’re getting ready to play Duke, all of a sudden everybody’s got a little more pep in their step, a little more bounce and we had a nice practice today. Everyone was focused. … I’ll be interested to see how we play tomorrow,” Williams said.

Despite UNC’s down year, there’s no underestimation coming from Duke.

“They still have a period of time to get there,” coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters this week. “They’ll move quickly. They’re a program. They’re not a team. They have immense pride in what they do. We know playing them, we’re going to get an amazing effort from them. They do some things better than we do. I think you don’t look at records, because the team that we’re playing against, that’s not their record. They’re actually forming kind of like a new team. They have good pieces.”

It’s the first time since 2002 that Duke will see a Tar Heels team below .500, but Duke point guard Tre Jones echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“We don’t look at any type of record,” Jones said. “(Against UNC) it doesn’t really matter. No record in the ACC really matters. It’s always going to be a tough game, no matter what. We don’t focus on that at all.”

Duke suffered back-to-back losses in mid-January, but have bounced back nicely with four wins — three by at least double-digits.

The Blue Devils are a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, which has a total of 150.