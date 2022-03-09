How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2022 Without Cable

A deep Big 12 Conference tournament tips off in Kansas City on Wednesday, March 9, and will culminate with the title game on Saturday, March 12.

All games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2022 Big 12 Tournament game online for free:

Big 12 Tournament 2022 Preview

Defending national champion No. 2 Baylor (26-5) can secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament easily with a strong showing at the Big 12 tournament.

The Bears just have to get through a gauntlet to do so as the conference’s No. 2 seed. Seventh-ranked Kansas (25-6), the No. 1 seed, split the season series with the Bears. Third seed Texas Tech (23-8), ranked No. 15, swept the Bears, and fourth seed No. 20 Texas (21-10) played the Bears tough in their last meeting.

The Big 12 features a challenging field of four ranked teams, three squads with 17 or more wins. Only Kansas State (14-16) and West Virginia (15-16) come in with losing records. Those to tip-off the tournament on Wednesday in the 8th-9th seed matchup to meet Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Neither West Virginia nor Kansas State beat the Jayhawks during the regular season, but K-State gave the Jayhawks a tight contest, 78-75, in January. Kansas won its final two regular season games going into the tournament.

Texas opens with a tough draw in No. 5 seed TCU (19-11). The Horned Frogs lost twice to the Longhorns the regular season but recently beat Kansas 72-68 on March 3.

“With our guys, we understand there’s three seasons,” Texas head coach Chris Beard said per Drew Davison of the FortWorth Star-Telegram. “This is the most important. It’s the best. It’s March Madness. Our deal is, ‘Can we play our best when it matters most?’ ’ Easy to sit around here on this plush carpet and talk about it, a little more difficult to go out there and do it against some of the best teams in the country. The teams that play their best in March make runs and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Seventh seed Oklahoma (17-14), which opens with Baylor on Thursday, needs to play its best basketball to go dancing after the Big 12 tournament. The Sooners sit on ESPN Bracketology’s bubble watch despite an up-and-down season. The Bears swept the regular season series with the Sooners.





Oklahoma’s cross-state rival, Oklahoma State (15-15), won’t play in the Big 12 tournament due to NCAA sanctions. The Cowboys caused their share of trouble in Big 12 play with wins over Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Texas during the season.

Texas Tech and No. 6 seed Iowa State tip off on Thursday for the final spot in Friday’s semifinals. The Red Raiders didn’t miss a beat after Beard’s departure to Texas, and the Cyclones returned to relevance this season under first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones and Red Raiders split their regular season series.

“Everybody starts with a clean slate and that’s what tournament play is,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said according to Carlos Silva Jr. of the Lubbock-Avalanche Journal. “It gives everybody a second chance. … We want to take this Big 12 as a practice tournament for the NCAA Tournament.”