Cardinals vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals take the field for the first time in preseason action since coming up short in Super Bowl LVI as Arizona comes to town on Friday, August 11.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (KPNX-12) in Phoenix, CBS (WKRC-12) in Cincinnati, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Bengals:

Cardinals vs Bengals Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals return to gridiron action for the first time since Super Bowl LVI when facing the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in the preseason.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the team to the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance last winter, won’t play amid his absence from training camp. Burrow had an appendectomy in July, and the timetable of his return remains unknown.

“Every day has been a very encouraging day for him,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said via The Associated Press. “I’m not going to make a prediction.”

Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray has also been out for part of training camp and won’t play on Friday. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, he’ll feel good enough to cut it loose and keep it rolling,” Kingsbury said via José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “But we want to be smart.”

“If he hadn’t been in the same system for the number of years, I would be a bit more concerned. Anytime you’re trying to build your offense and build camaraderie and get the timing down, you’d love for him to be out there,” Kingsbury added. “But everybody deals with something like this. And we’ve kept him locked in mentally, and he’ll continue to do that.”

Both the Cardinals and Bengals look to test out their backups, rookies, and aspiring 53-man roster members. The Cardinals come into the preseason looking to build on last year’s 11-6 season that ended with a thud in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

Notable Cardinals player looking to make their mark on Friday include running back Eno Benjamin. The third-year back emerged during camp as a player who could break out in 2022. Benjamin didn’t play in 2020, and he only tallied 34 rushes in nine games last season.

“Early on I didn’t know if he could figure it out,” Kingsbury said via AZCardinals.com. “Professionalism and work ethic and understanding his role and all those things. Each year he has just gotten progressively better. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team now. Always upbeat, always into it. Just really come a long way.”

New Bengals receiver Kwamie Lassiter II could keep turning heads in competition with the preseason opener. Lassiter, who went undrafted, impressed in offseason team activities and thus far in camp.