How to Watch CMT Music Awards 2023 Without Cable

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are back to honor the best in country music from the past year. They air live on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

CMT Awards 2023 Preview

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the 2023 CMT Music Awards is “delivering Nashville’s biggest party,” but this year it is airing live for the first time from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Performers for the show include Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce, Gary Clark, Jr., Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde. Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Two iconic crossover performances are as follows, according to the CMT press release:

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its storied “CMT Next Women of Country“ franchise, 7-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will make her CMT Music Awards debut alongside Next Women of Country alum Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, plus Austin native Jackie Venson on guitar, for a can’t-miss, world premiere performance of ultimate female-empowerment anthem “You Oughta Know.” Grammy Award-winning global icon Gwen Stefani will make her CMT debut with a special one-of-a-kind performance alongside 2-time nominee Carly Pearce for the duo’s first-ever on-stage collaboration. Stefani last appeared on the show in 2020 with husband Blake Shelton to accept their win for “Collaborative Video of the Year” for their duet “Nobody But You.”

Presenters include Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon, Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey, Max Thieriot, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp, Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey, and Travis Kelce.

Shania Twain will be honored with the Equal Play Award, which “recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music,” according to the CMT press release.

Four-time Grammy winner and legendary singer/songwriter Gary Clark Jr. will also be there to perform “a one-of-a-kind tribute to late Texas Blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.”

Finally, there is going to bbe an all-star tribute to southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring artists Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes, alongside LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd filling the role of “The Honkettes.”

“The celebration comes 50 years after the launch of the band’s debut album, following the recent passing of final original founding member, guitarist Gary Rossington,” reads the CMT press release. “Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers will lead vocals with Billy Gibbons, Slash and Warren Haynes on electric guitar for a one-time-only performance of a pair of timeless Lynyrd Skynyrd hits. Veteran Nashville studio and touring musicians Ethan Pilzer and Rich Redmond complete the lineup on bass and drums. Dale Krantz Rossington, band member and wife of late guitarist Gary Rossington, set to attend the once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration alongside fellow Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.”

The 2023 CMT Awards air live on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.