Nadal vs Ruud French Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s singles finals on Sunday, June 5.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Ruud online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nadal vs Ruud live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nadal vs Ruud live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

In addition to being on TV, the men’s French Open final will be simulcast live on Peacock TV. In order to watch this way, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Nadal vs Ruud live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nadal vs Ruud live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Nadal vs Ruud French Open 2022 Preview

Rafael Nadal, 36, seeks his 22nd Grand Slam title and 14 French Open crown, but Casper Ruud will look to spoil those ambitions.

“I’m just going to try to enjoy it,” Ruud said according to Tennis.com. “I will be the underdog, and I will try to, you know, tonight and tomorrow night dream about great winners and unbelievable rallies, because that’s what it’s going to take if I want to have any chance, and I will need to play my best tennis ever.”

Nadal hasn’t ever lost a French Open final. Ruud said “he has watched all 13 of Nadal’s previous title matches” according to Tennis.com.

“I have a huge respect for him,” Nadal said of Ruud per Tennis.com.

Ruud, the first Norwegian to ever make the French Open final, beat Marin Cilic in four sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to advance on Friday, June 3. Ruud came in as the No. 8 seed in the tournament.

“It’s a dream to be able to play a Grand Slam final,” Ruud told the media on Friday.

Nadal, the No. 5 seed, made out of the semifinals after Alexander Zverev conceded Friday’s match due to an ankle injury during a tight contest, which was set for a tie breaker. Nadal described it as “a very tough match” when he talked with the media on Friday.

While Nadal hasn’t been 100% healthy himself with lingering foot injury, he showed he can still play like his dominant self on the clay courts in France. Nadal beat top-ranked rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before taking on Zverev.

Ruud first beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before his semifinal win over Cilic. Though just 23 years old, Ruud already has a 66-16 record on clay courts since 2020, but he expects a difficult match from Nadal, a player who once mentored him.

“There’s been some close sets, 7-6, 7-5, but it always goes his favor — but it’s because we are playing in the academy and I want to be nice to him and give him the [win],” Ruud told the media via ESPN.

Those matches happened at the Rafa Nadal Academy where Ruud learned from the tennis great. The two will meet in competition for the first time ever on Sunday per Tennis.com.

“I’ve been looking up to Rafa,” Ruud said via Tennis.com. “He never complains, he’s a perfect example of how I think you should behave on court: Never give up, never complain.”