How to Watch NFC Championship Game Online for Free

The NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Eagles streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

49ers vs Eagles Preview

The NFC Championship is set. The 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles defeated the 9-7 New York Giants and the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers defeated the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys to advance to the conference championship.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII on February 12 to face the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers are on quite a hot streak and are being led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy from Iowa State, who has been starting since Jimmy Garoppolo went down in week 13. Since then, Purdy has thrown 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Garappolo actually replaced original starter Trey Lance early in the season when Lance went down with a broken ankle.

In a pre-game interview, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s highly unlikely Garoppolo will be back for the NFC Championship game, but there’s a “better chance” he’ll be ready for the Super Bowl. He also said they’re “looking forward” to taking on the Eagles.

“You do as good as you can every single week and I think we got a pretty good team. We got a very talented team, also a team that plays well together. I know [Philadelphia also has a good team]. They’ve been as good as anyone since the beginning of this year and all the way to right now,” said Shanahan, adding, “Looking forward to the challenge.”

He continued, “You work so hard to get to these points, to these situations and all we could think about was winning that game and it was fun for a little bit, but once you get in the locker room, you’re like, ‘Alright, now let’s move on to the next one,’ because we know what moment we’re in in our lives right here, our whole team. We’ve been here before and it’s very hard to get here. We’re not really reflecting on anything yet. We got a big game this week and that’s not our ultimate goal either, so in order to do that, we gotta make sure we take care of business.”

Shanahan also said of Purdy playing in his first playoff road game of his career, “You won’t be able to hear as well, so we’ll work silent cadence. He’s done well at that, when he has gone on the road … going against a good team in a tough environment and sometimes it’s fun to go on the road.”

The NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.