How to Watch Oklahoma vs Kansas Basketball Online Free

The No. 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (9-2) will host the Oklahoma Sooners in a huge Big 12 showdown (6-3) at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Kansas online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Oklahoma vs Kansas live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Kansas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Kansas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Oklahoma vs Kansas live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Preview

The Jayhawks are coming off a 93-64 win over TCU. David McCormack led Kansas in scoring with 20 points, and guard Ochai Agbaji added 19 in the victory. The win came shortly after an 84-59 loss to Shaka Smart’s No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns, which was the team’s second defeat of the season. Kansas rebounded nicely against Texas Christian, hitting 56.5 percent of its field goals while out-rebounding the Horned Frogs by 21 boards.

“Our half-court offense was as good as we’ve looked all year long,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the win, per CBS Sports. “I thought we scored off of our actions. Guys ran offense to score as opposed to just running offense.” Jalen Wilson has led the way for the Jayhawks this season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Agbaji is also averaging in double figures, scoring 14.8 points per contest.

As for the Sooners, they’re fresh from a 76-61 loss at the hands of No. 2 ranked Baylor on January 6. Austin Reaves led the way for Oklahoma with 19 points and seven rebounds, forward Brady Manek added 10 points and Alondes Williams chipped in 11 in a losing effort.

Reaves has paved the way for the Sooners’ offensive attack this year, scoring 15.9 points a game, while also hauling in 5.2 boards and dishing out 5.3 assists. Manek is also averaging 13.2 points and sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon is netting 10.8 points per contest, rounding out the trio of Oklahoma players averaging 10+ points.

“We got to go in there, you know, go into Allen Fieldhouse and look at it as if they had all 17 to 18, maybe 19,000 people in there,” Harmon said about facing the Jayhawks, per Sports Illustrated. “We’ve got to be ready for a fight. We got to go with the old slogan of we’ve got blood in our mouth and we got to come with it. And I know we will.”

One major factor in this game could be three-point shooting. The Sooners are allowing Big 12 opponents to shoot 42.2 percent from beyond the arc, which is worst in the conference. Kansas is hitting 37.5 percent of its long range shots, so if the Jayhawks can be consistent from downtown, they could very easily overwhelm the Sooners fast.