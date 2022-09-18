How to Watch Seahawks vs 49ers Game Online for Free

Trey Lance gets a shot to bounce back when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 18.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Seahawks vs 49ers streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs 49ers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Seahawks vs 49ers Preview

Trey Lance’s debut as the San Francisco 49ers’ full-time starter didn’t go as planned in Chicago amid a 19-10 loss.

Speculation surfaced that backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could overtake Lance for the starting job. Lance now faces a potential make-or-break game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“For the most part, I thought he had some good plays,” 49ers head coach Mike Shanahan told Greg Papa on “49ers Gameplan via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That pick that he had, thought that was a hell of a play by the safety [Eddie Jackson] and obviously, you can’t throw it but that was pretty impressive of a play by the safety.”

Shanahan hopes to have Lance run more against the Seahawks. The second-year quarterback from North Dakota State had only 54 yards on 13 carries.

“Lot of it has to do with options and stuff but there’s going to be weeks where it’s like that,” Shanahan told Pap via NBC Sports Bay Area. “There’s going to be weeks where there’s less, there’s going to be weeks where there’s more, but there’ll never be a week where that’s not an option on any given down.”

Seattle meanwhile looks to build on a stunning 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s return to the Pacific Northwest. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shined in his return to starting at quarterback for an NFL team.

“I just went back to work the next day,” Smith said via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “Got right into the weight room and jumped right into San Fran, and diving into work. That’s the great thing about being in the NFL, every week is a championship week. You’re always going to have a tough opponent. It’s not about what you did last week, it’s what you do in the present moment. So for us it’s about not riding that emotional high and just continuing to focus on the work and the process, and then as the games come along, expecting to win and getting back to work.”

The Seahawks defense also looked solid, holding down a potent Broncos offense. Seattle will look to neutralize Lance’s skill sets and contain star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers missing star tight end George Kittle due to injury could help the Seahawks defend the pass.