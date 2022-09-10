Miami Dolphins Streaming: How to Watch Games Online Without Cable

Mike McDaniel aims to do more than simply keep the Miami Dolphins competitive in the AFC East in 2022. The first-year head coach needs to make the Dolphins a playoff team and a legitimate Super Bowl contender, two things they never were during three seasons under Brian Flores, despite some fine performances.

Most of the moves made this offseason have been designed to support going all in on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Those moves started with hiring offensive-minded McDaniel away from the San Francisco 49ers then signing former Kansas City Chiefs deep threat Tyreek Hill to a four-year deal paying $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Dolphins market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Dolphins games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Dolphins Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Dolphins games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Dolphins games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Dolphins games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Dolphins Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Dolphins games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Dolphins games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Dolphins games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Dolphins games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Season Preview

McDaniel and Hill are tasked with elevating the Dolphins in the AFC East, a division where everyone is playing catch up to the Buffalo Bills. There is at least increased hope of being the next best, with the New England Patriots looking more vulnerable than at any time during the Bill Belichick era.

It’s fitting McDaniel will make his head-coaching debut against Belichick, something the 39-year-old was able to make light of, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:

Mike McDaniel makes his HC debut vs. Bill Belichick: "Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? It would be a bigger deal if Coach Belichick & I were… doing an Oklahoma drill, but I don’t foresee that happening. I don’t think the fans would really pay for that." — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 5, 2022

If Week 1’s instalment of the Dolphins and Pats rivalry is going to signal a changing of the guard, McDaniel must help Tua prove his doubters wrong. The former Alabama signal-caller hasn’t always performed like a player drafted fifth overall in 2020.

Tagovailoa has yet to start a full season and threw just 16 touchdowns compared with 10 interceptions in 2021. More middling displays will cost Tagovailoa down the road, according to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry: “Tagovailoa’s 2022 performance will determine whether the Dolphins pick up his fully guaranteed, fifth-year option for 2024, which could be in the $25 million neighborhood.”

There won’t be any excuses if Tagovailoa fails to deliver. Not when the Dolphins added Hill and put left tackle Terron Armstead onto a porous offensive line.

The new faces will make a difference, but it’s one of the players McDaniel inherited who could have the biggest impact.

Best Fantasy Option: Jaylen Waddle

It’s a stretch to call Jaylen Waddle a veteran entering his second season, but there’s no denying his ability to take a significant leap forward in this offense. McDaniel hasn’t been shy about talking up Waddle’s potential to get plenty of touches this season, per Dolphin Nation:

“I just talked with him on Monday, and I think he understands his leadership role on this team. He's a phenomenal talent, and guess what, the best and easiest way to get yards is give it to a really talented player.” – Mike McDaniel on Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/2mjkZcY29G — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) February 13, 2022

The coach also said “I would start him in fantasy.” It’s easy to imagine Waddle getting a lot of targets with most defenses tilting their coverage toward Hill and his game-breaking speed.

McDaniel may even involve Waddle in the running game, the way he did with Deebo Samuel so effectively for the 49ers last season. However he’s used, Waddle is sure to remain a feature of the Dolphins’ offense.

Key Newcomer: Tyreek Hill

It’s all about Hill, the league’s marquee deep threat. His ability to take the top off of defenses expanded the playbook for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is arguably the most creative play-caller in the league.

McDaniel also belongs in the most creative bracket based on his work in San Francisco. He’s sure to find ways to get Hill in space often enough to become Tua’s go-to source of big plays.

That’s what Hill was in Kansas City and what the Dolphins expect to get after giving up five draft picks, including a first-rounder this year, to get him. Hill will be worth the hefty trade haul if he transforms a sluggish passing game and makes Tagovailoa a more effective quarterback.

Best Returning Veteran: Emmanuel Ogbah

Acquiring Hill and signing Armstead were the splash moves, but the Dolphins re-signing edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah was just as significant. The versatile defensive end has led the Dolphins in sacks with nine in each of the last two seasons.

Ogbah got his 2021 campaign started in style by getting to Bills quarterback Josh Allen:

McDaniel’s main focus will be the offense, but he’s also coming from a 49ers team underpinned by a swarming defense. The Niners ran a scheme reliant on a deep, talented and marauding line.

Ogbah can thrive in a similar system and should stay on the field, even amidst more rotation, thanks to his ability to also line up inside and win from defensive tackle. Ogbah, Christian Wilkins and veterans Trey Flowers and Melvin Ingram give the Dolphins the depth they need to keep their pass-rushers fresh and attack in waves.

If Miami’s defense stays strong, the inevitable improvements McDaniel and Hill will inspire on the other side of the ball could help the Dolphins sneak into the playoffs in a loaded AFC.