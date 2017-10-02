Nelba Márquez-Greene: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on December 14, 2012, has spoken out about Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas that has claimed at least 50 lives and injured more than 200.

Here’s what you need to know about Marquez-Greene.

1. She Tweeted That Congress Is to Blame for the Shooting in Las Vegas

I don’t know what to say besides this is on every congressperson who said in ‘13: There is simply nothing we could do. #LasVegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Marquez-Greene took to Twitter to voice her opinions on Sunday night’s Las Vegas shooting.

She wrote, “I don’t know what to say besides this is on every congressperson who said in ‘13: There is simply nothing we could do. #LasVegas #Newtown.”

Marquez-Greene followed with 22 other tweets about the incident, like the one below:

2. Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting

Nelba Márquez-Greene’s daughter, Ana, 6, was killed in the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Ana was the grandchild of the sister of the Mayor of Maunabo, Puerto Rico, Jorge Marquez, according to NBC News.

3. Nelba Is the Founder and Director of ‘The Ana Grace Project’

Marquez Greene is the founder and director of The Ana Grace Project, whose mission is “Promoting love, community and connection for every child and family.”

The organization’s Facebook page reads, “In honor of Ana Máquez-Greene, tragically killed on 12/14/12, The Ana Grace Project is our way of lighting a candle instead of cursing the darkness.”

4. She Is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

The Facebook page for the Ana Grace Project states that Marquez-Greene has “deep knowledge” and a long history of service in the area of mental health.

The biography also states she is a clinical fellow of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy and has worked in private practice, community mental health and academic settings in the U.S. and Canada. Marquez-Greene reportedly worked as the Coordinator for Klingberg Family Therapy Center’s outpatient child and adolescent psychiatric clinic and was also an adjunct faculty member at Central Connecticut State University prior to pursuing he rwork at the Ana Grace Project.

5. Her Surviving Son Was in Sandy Hook the Day of the Shooting

Nelba and her husband, Jimmy, relocated to Sandy Hook, CT, with their two children just four months before the shooting. Her son was in the school the day of the shooting and survived.

Nelba, according to Facebook, holds a Bachelor of Music from the Hartt School and a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from St. Joseph College.

She has received many awards for her efforts, including the he 2004 Minority Fellowship Award by the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT), the 2004 Distinguished Professional Service Award and the 2013 Service to Families Award by the Connecticut Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (CTAMFT).