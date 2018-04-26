Sharon Huddle, Joseph DeAngelo’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sharon Huddle, an attorney, is the estranged wife of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 72, a former police officer and Vietnam War veteran who is accused of being the notorious California serial killer known as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist.

Also dubbed the Original Night Stalker and the Visalia Ransacker, the serial killer is alleged to have committed 13 known murders and at least 45 rapes between 1975 and 1986. DeAngelo was arrested Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, and he was charged with four murders, two of them in Sacramento and two in Ventura.

That has a lot of people wondering about DeAngelo’s family, including his estranged wife, who is also known as Sharon Marie Huddle.

1. Huddle Married DeAngelo in the 1970s

A law enforcement source tell me the suspected East Area Rapist, Joseph DeAngelo, is still technically married, though estranged from his wife #EAR #GoldenStateKiller pic.twitter.com/pEis1KM29Q — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) April 26, 2018

It appears from archived newspaper articles that DeAngelo was married one time, to Sharon Marie Huddle, in 1973. Huddle, an attorney, and DeAngelo divorced in 1991, according to Fox 40.

However, other reports say the couple is technically still married, however estranged. “A law enforcement source tell me the suspected East Area Rapist, Joseph DeAngelo, is still technically married, though estranged from his wife,” Tom Miller, a KCRA reporter, wrote on Twitter.

An old wedding announcement in The Sacramento Bee newspaper, which you can read in full above, confirmed the marriage between Huddle and DeAngelo, which took place in the fall of 1973.

The wedding announcement says that the Auburn First Congregational Church served as the setting for the marriage of Sharon Marie Huddle and Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

It states that she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Huddle of Citrus Heights and his parents were Mrs. Jack Bosanko of Garden Grove and Joseph J. DeAngelo of Korea.

She was listed as a graduate of San Juan High School and American River College. DeAngelo graduated from Folsom High School and California State University, Sacramento, the wedding announcement says.

2. Huddle & His Wife Have Three Children & a Neighbor Described the Suspect as Having Anger Pouring Out of Him

Sharon Huddle and Joseph DeAngelo have three children, all daughters, together, according to a family member’s obituary. His first daughter was born in September 1981, his second daughter was born in November 1986 and his third daughter was born in May 1989. Authorities allege the serial killer’s murders stopped in 1986, although it’s not clear why.

According to online records, one of DeAngelo’s daughters is a doctor in the Midwest. Another of his daughters is a PhD candidate at a university.

In a press conference on the case, authorities confirmed that DeAngelo has adult children and was married, but they did not provide other details of his family other than to reveal that they have interviewed some of his family members. They did not specify which ones.

One neighbor, Cory Harvey, told the Sacramento Bee that DeAngelo lived with a daughter and granddaughter, and she thought he was divorced.

Grant Gorman, who grew up in the neighborhood where DeAngelo lived, told the Bee that he “avoided playing with one of DeAngelo’s daughters while they were young” because DeAngelo had an anger management problem.

“This guy just had this anger that was just pouring out of him,” Gorman said to the newspaper. “He’d just be yelling at nothing in the backyard, pacing in circles.”

3. DeAngelo Was Engaged to Another Woman Once & His Wife’s Law Firm Specializes in Family Law

According to archived newspaper articles and public records, DeAngelo appears to have been engaged to be married in 1970, but he did not marry that woman, although the circumstances are unclear. Her Facebook page says she currently lives in Sacramento. DeAngelo and that woman both attended Sierra College.

Sharon Huddle, the woman DeAngelo did marry, has a law firm that specializes in family, divorce and real estate law, according to its page on Yelp. The Yelp page featured a scathing but unverified review about Huddle.

Miller, of KCRA, reported on Twitter: “Seeing some rumors on social media that the suspected East Area Rapist’s family turned him in. Just checked with @sacsheriff and am told that’s ‘100% unequivocally not true.'”

4. DeAngelo’s Brother-in-Law Thought He Was a ‘Good Father’

DeAngelo’s brother-in-law, James Huddle, told Oxygen.com that he thought DeAngelo was a good father.

“Oh my goodness. Wow. I’ll have to process this,” he told the site of DeAngelo’s arrest. However, he also revealed that DeAngelo once brought up the serial killer.

“He actually asked me about it once. He said, ‘What do you think of that East Area Rapist? What would you do, Jim?’” Huddle said to Oyxgen. “(The case) was a big deal at the time. We were all concerned about our families.”

5. DeAngelo Worked as a Police Officer & Authorities Got Their Break From New DNA Evidence

72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo who has been accused of being #GoldenStateKiller #EastAreaRapist #originalnightstalker #VisaliaRansacker used to be a Exeter Police officer, according to The Exeter Sun newspaper. DeAngelo accused of rape & murder in 70s & 80s. pic.twitter.com/ytdBXC6AZT — Connie Tran (@MissConnieTran) April 25, 2018

DeAngelo worked as a police officer in Exeter, California in the early 1970s, the sheriff said, and he worked for the Auburn Police Department through the late 1970s, although he was fired in 1979 “after he was charged with stealing a hammer and dog repellent from a Citrus Heights drug store,” The Auburn Journal reported.

Authorities revealed the break in the case came from newly developed DNA evidence. According to authorities, they got their big break in only the past week. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said it came through “DNA evidence that was examined at the Sacramento County crime lab. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said authorities used “discarded” DNA from DeAngelo to make the arrest.

The cases he’s charged in are the 1978 murders of Brian Maggiore and his wife, Katie, and the 1980 deaths of Charlene and Lyman Smith. It’s believed the serial killer also slew Alexandria Manning, Dr. Robert Offerman, Patrice Harrington, Keith Harrington, Manuela Witthuhn, Cheri Domingo, Gregory Sanchez, Janelle Cruz, and possibly Claude Snelling.