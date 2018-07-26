Michael Michalski: Milwaukee Police Officer Tribute

Michael J. Michalski, a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, died Wednesday following a shooting on the city’s north side Metcalfe Park neighborhood, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Police responded to a call about a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations Wednesday afternoon. Officers approached and encountered the suspect entering a residence before shots were fired at officers. During the exchange, “one of our members was injured,” Morales said.

A procession is held for the Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed We… https://t.co/iP7owwkaWs pic.twitter.com/vxxPg4l3p1 — GadgetRio.us (@GadgetRio_US) July 26, 2018

Here’s what you need to know about Michael Michalski:

1. Officer Michalski Was a 17-Year Veteran on the Force & Won An Excellence In Police Service Award in 2017

Michalski worked with the Milwaukee Police Department for 17 years before his life was cut short on July 25. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Michalski received a merit award in 2017 for Excellence in Police Service.

The Whitewater Police Department posted an emotional tribute to Michalski, saying the department was heartbroken at the news of another fallen officer in the area.

“The City of Whitewater Police Department is deeply saddened by a second death, in as many months, of an on-duty City of Milwaukee Police Officer. Officer Michael Michalski, a 17 year veteran, died Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a suspect in the City of Milwaukee. The loss of our colleague is a terrible tragedy and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and co-workers. Please keep them in your prayers.”

Michalski’s cousin Donna Sorce also confirmed on Facebook that Michalski had passed, writing: “RIP Michael Michalski you were an awesome cousin and a great cop. looked up to you”

2. Michalski Was Shot Down in Cold Blood While Answering a Call About a Suspect Wanted on Gun & Drug Violations

RT @Aaron_Maybin: BREAKING: Milwaukee Police officer shot and killed. Officers arriving at Froedert. pic.twitter.com/4mfpo37Tpk — Trixy Wh (@trixywh) July 25, 2018

Morales released an update around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday confirming that the officer, a 17-year veteran of the department and friend of the chief, had died as a result of his injuries.

“I’m saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today. This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine,” Morales said.

The officer was a member of the Special Investigations Division and were looking for a man wanted on gun and drug violations, according to police. Morales said the incident unfolded after a check for a suspect became violent. Officers approached and encountered the suspect entering a residence before shots were fired at officers.

Sources tell TMJ4 the officer was hit twice in the shooting. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

3. The Suspect Was Allegedly Heard Shouting “I’m Not Going Back to Jail” Before Opening Fire on Officers

🚨Breaking News🚨 A Milwaukee, WI. Police Officer has

been Shot & Killed in the line of Duty in a exchange of gunfire with a suspect wanted on drug & gun charges.

Suspect in custody as per MPD Chief A. Morales. Another person was also shot in incident. “Developing Story”💥👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zGhd2A9C6H — 🇺🇸Dale☘️Robin🇺🇸 💥 USA🗽🦅 Ireland🍀🇮🇪 (@DaleRobin_) July 26, 2018

A witness gave an account of what happened to Fox 6, claiming the suspect allegedly yelled “I’m not going back to jail,” before unleashing a spray of bullets on responding police officers.

“Apparently it was a stop, and the guy hopped right out of the car and he’s like ‘I’m not going back to jail,’ and he got to shooting out the gate. Just got to shooting. And not only did he hit the officer, but he hit other innocent bystanders that was in the area. As of now, the officer, it don’t look like he’s in great condition right now. It don’t look like he’s gonna make it, to be honest. I stay right there on the corner, so I actually seen everything unfold from beginning to last. It was on the next block. I don’t know if they was getting ready to run into his house, or if it was just a traffic stop, but you could see the man get right out the car and just get to shooting and yelling ‘I’m not going back to jail. Y’all going to have to kill me.”

The witness continued: “We need to address this problem that’s going on in this city of Milwaukee — because if it’s not a death, it’s either a car accident, it’s either a robbery and it’s getting to the point where everybody needs to sit down as a community and address what really needs to be addressed because this is not the Milwaukee that I grew up in. This is not the Milwaukee that I know. This is chaos. Every day — chaos. And it doesn’t make any sense, and it’s about the community standing up and giving the community resources and things that they need to keep their life going in the right track.”

4. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Released a Statement Expressing His “Sorrow & Anger” at the Shooting

Milwaukee County Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt issued the following statement in the wake of the officer’s shooting:

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers who today suffered the loss of a beloved Milwaukee Police Department officer. Our community mourns once again at this tragic loss of life. May God’s comfort be felt in this most difficult moment.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett released an emotional tribute to the fallen office after the shooting, stating: “Words cannot describe the sorrow and anger I feel at this time. Our police officers as they do every single day, put their lives on the line to protect the people who live in this city. Tragically, in the last few hours, one of them lost their lives trying to protect us. We as a community are grieving. The police department is grieving. This officer had been on the department a long time — well respected. Well liked. He was doing what he was hired to do — protect us. As police undertook their activities today, they knew they were undertaking a dangerous assignment as they do every single time they respond. I’m asking every resident of this city to pray for the families of police officers, to respect our police officers and thank them for the sacrifices they and their families make on our behalf,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

La Keisha Butler, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission issued this statement:

“The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the fallen officer and the Milwaukee Police Department.”

5. The Shooting Comes Mere Months After The Death of Another Officer Who Died After Crashing His Vehicle While Pursuing a Suspect

It's been nearly 22 years since a Milwaukee police officer has been shot and killed while on duty. Officer Wendolyn Tanner died on Sept. 7, 1996 after a foot chase. pic.twitter.com/KgoRnvF6cP — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 25, 2018

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of a Milwaukee police officer, Charles “Chuckie” Irvine Jr., who was killed after he crashed his vehicle while pursuing a reckless driver.

“He laid down his life protecting his friends, the citizens of Milwaukee,” Senior Pastor Jason Webb told mourners gathered for Irvine’s funeral service Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He laid down his life for me as a resident of Milwaukee in Sherman Park,” Webb said. “And even though I never met him, he was my friend because he made the greatest sacrifice for me and all of Milwaukee’s residents.”

Before Irvine, the MPD hadn’t had an officer die in the line of duty since 1996. On Saturday, September 7, 1996, Officer Wendolyn Tanner was shot and killed during a foot chase of a known felon and parole violator that he and his partner were attempting to arrest.