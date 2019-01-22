WATCH: Woman Claims Covington Catholic MAGA Students Harassed Her at D.C. March [VIDEO]

The Covington Catholic boys harrassed my friends and I before the incident with Nathan Phillips even happened. I'm tired of reading things saying they were provoked by anyone else other than their own egos and ignorance 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/utdPFii92D — linds (@roflinds) January 21, 2019

A new video has surfaced of a small group of teens screaming “MAGA,” and “build the wall,” at a young woman and her friends in Washington D.C. outside the Lincoln Memorial on the day of the March for Life and the Indigenous Peoples Day Rally.

She says they were Covington Catholic High School teens.

The woman who posted the video, Linds, @roflinds, from Connecticut, says in the very brief clip, as the students can be heard screaming at her, “I’m so tired of already.”

She explained the exchange:

“The Covington Catholic boys harassed my friends and I before the incident with Nathan Phillips even happened. I’m tired of reading things saying they were provoked by anyone else other than their own egos and ignorance,” she wrote in the description of the video. She explained that, “This video is short because we walked by and were surprised to be yelled at. I took my phone out to send it to my friends back home for a laugh. I simply could not ignore the media saying they were provoked so I posted it.”

when asked if she was certain the teens were from Covington she said yes and shared this image.

“Also for those asking the full details, the interaction wasn’t very complicated. We walked by, they started yelling, we asked them how old they were, they replied “old enough”, kept yelling, and we rolled our eyes and kept walking.”

When challenged saying she was looking for fame and asked why the video as just “8 seconds long,” she said it was a Snapchat video.

“Because it was on Snapchat. Because I was nervous to keep recording. because I didn’t think these kids would cause such a scene and then blame it on someone else provoking them. I didn’t think this video would do anything but make my friends at home laugh 🤷🏼‍♀️”

She was with friends. She reports that the teens yelled at them.

“Last thing, for people wondering what they yelled, all we specifically heard was “MAGA”, “Build the Wall”, and some people say they hear “slut” at the end of the video 🤷🏼‍♀️ ok it’s past my bedtime goodnight twitter.”

The students from Covington Catholic had come under fire after a video of them at the Lincoln Memorial went viral. Called out for mocking a Native American man, Vietnam veteran and activist Nathan Phillips. Since, a video emerged of the group engaging with the fringe Black Hebrew Israelites, who were demonstrating outside the Memorial. The two groups engaged with the handful of BHI’s hurling epithets at the students dressed in Make America Great Again apparel and the teens reacting by performing a school fight song.

Soon Phillips, who with others that had participated in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rally, began playing his drum and singing as he approaches the teens and the group begins dancing and shouting and laughing with one, Nicholas Sandmann, facing off with Phillips. Sandmann claims Phillips targeted him for a confrontation. Phillips said afterward that the teens had shouted ‘Build the wall,” build the wall.” Sandmann says that never happened.

“I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation. I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand.”

You can read Sandmann’s full statement below:

The video set off a firestorm of controversy.

Linds tweeted, “I’m tired of reading things saying they were provoked by anyone else other than their own egos and ignorance.”

Meanwhile, the President of the United States has weighed in.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American.”