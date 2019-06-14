Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden & Andrew Yang Will Be in the Same Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg are the big names that will be in the same Democratic debate on June 27, 2019. Because 20 candidates qualified for the first debate, the debate was split into two nights. Unfortunately, that also means that Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Beto O’Rourke will be in a separate debate. Reactions to the news are mixed.

In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates had to receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This included a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified. Candidates could also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.

Interestingly, 13 candidates qualified both ways. They include Biden, Sanders, Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Jay Inslee, and Amy Klobuchar.

Here’s the lineup for the debates.

On June 26, the debate will include Booker, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, and Warren.

On June 27, the second debate will include Michael Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Harris, Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Williamson, and Yang.

The lineup was chosen by a debate lottery, The Hill shared. Representatives from the campaigns attended the lottery that was held at 30 Rockefeller Plaza today. NBC said they were going to divide the 20 Democrats into two groups: those who polled at 2 percent or higher and those who polled under 2 percent, CNN reported. Then they randomly chose from both tiers, including half in each debate.

Biden has been the top polling candidate and Sanders, Buttigieg, and Harris are among the most publicized candidates. Some people have expressed excitement about the way the debates lined up, with Sanders and Yang being in the same debate with Biden. Yang has been a surprise candidate who wasn’t well known until he entered the race, but he’s been getting more attention, more donations, and rallying crowds of late. Meanwhile, many were wanting to see a Sanders vs. Biden lineup right away and it looks like they’re going to get their wish.

Biden and Bernie are in the same debate, so that one's going to get most of the attention. Good news for Sanders (who can go on the offensive) and the lesser known candidates on the same stage. Bad new for everybody else, especially Warren. https://t.co/lpjXaGyCah — Donate $1 to see Mike Gravel dunk on warmongers (@realPabloBlart) June 14, 2019

Glad to see Yang in the big boy debate — Dafar (@devilninja777) June 14, 2019

Buttigieg also looks like a winner here. He's been losing momentum, so a prime-time debate spot with Biden and Bernie is just what he needs. Williamson and Yang are genuinely likeable people with interesting platforms, so I can see them getting traction from this. — Donate $1 to see Mike Gravel dunk on warmongers (@realPabloBlart) June 14, 2019

However, others are upset that Warren, Tulsi, and O’Rourke did not end up in the debate with Biden.

Ridiculous. @SenWarren deserves be in the real debate against Bernie, Biden, and Harris. Nobody cares who can best Bill DeBlasio up there. — Brsokol (@brsokol) June 14, 2019

I think Bernie and Warren should be in the same debate, along with Harris and Biden. — dog faced boy (@jmart_83) June 14, 2019

It’s EXTREMELY disappointing not to see Liz or Beto on the stage with Bernie or Biden. On the plus side, at least I have literally no reason whatsoever to watch the purple group debate. — Jason Marbach (@TheArmoryBand) June 14, 2019

But others think the debate lineup is great. They think Warren, Gabbard, or O’Rourke will stand out by being in the first debate.

If this were an elimination thing, Warren may have scored the best bracket, but it's about visability and I'm sure more people will tune in for the Bernie, Biden, Budagieg debate. — (((Seth Berkowitz))) (@sethblink) June 14, 2019

Apparently they don't want Bernie to win – Debate 2 has the A-Listers DNC would like to see Warren stand out – in Debate 1 who the rest of the field are 1% ers — peterpan (@peterpa66374609) June 14, 2019

This is where Beto has a chance to take over the first night. He can turn his campaign around. Thursday night’s Debate participants are gonna be tough. Although; is a joke that Williamson & Yang are even in the debate instead of Congressman Moulton;a war hero, & Gov Bullock — Randy Freisinger (@camgrad2017) June 14, 2019

Warren is likely to dominate the time in her debate, which could be extremely good for her. Hoping for some amazing Williamson and Yang quotes on the other night. https://t.co/usXBmxKwfS — Matthew A. Bailey (@mindchangeframe) June 14, 2019

