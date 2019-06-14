Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden & Andrew Yang Will Be in the Same Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg are the big names that will be in the same Democratic debate on June 27, 2019. Because 20 candidates qualified for the first debate, the debate was split into two nights. Unfortunately, that also means that Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Beto O’Rourke will be in a separate debate. Reactions to the news are mixed.
In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates had to receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This included a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified. Candidates could also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.
Interestingly, 13 candidates qualified both ways. They include Biden, Sanders, Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Jay Inslee, and Amy Klobuchar.
Here’s the lineup for the debates.
On June 26, the debate will include Booker, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, and Warren.
On June 27, the second debate will include Michael Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Harris, Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Williamson, and Yang.
The lineup was chosen by a debate lottery, The Hill shared. Representatives from the campaigns attended the lottery that was held at 30 Rockefeller Plaza today. NBC said they were going to divide the 20 Democrats into two groups: those who polled at 2 percent or higher and those who polled under 2 percent, CNN reported. Then they randomly chose from both tiers, including half in each debate.
Biden has been the top polling candidate and Sanders, Buttigieg, and Harris are among the most publicized candidates. Some people have expressed excitement about the way the debates lined up, with Sanders and Yang being in the same debate with Biden. Yang has been a surprise candidate who wasn’t well known until he entered the race, but he’s been getting more attention, more donations, and rallying crowds of late. Meanwhile, many were wanting to see a Sanders vs. Biden lineup right away and it looks like they’re going to get their wish.
However, others are upset that Warren, Tulsi, and O’Rourke did not end up in the debate with Biden.
But others think the debate lineup is great. They think Warren, Gabbard, or O’Rourke will stand out by being in the first debate.
